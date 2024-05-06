Joe Burrow already ‘pushing it’ on throws deep down the field

As seen in a wave of social media hype, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned to practice on Monday and appeared to have no problems throwing the football.

That’s an idea reinforced by some of the comments teammates made the same day.

Take a look at a quote from wide receiver Andrei Iosivas, courtesy of Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com:

“You like the amount of power he has on it. I feel like that’s what you’re really looking for. You like to see the velocity.

“…He was pushing it on the deeper throws down the field. He was slinging it and really putting some heat on those (passes).”

Or, fellow wideout Trenton Irwin: “He looked like he did last year. He looked smooth. I didn’t see anything different.”

That’s proof enough that the long-cited May return to throwing is going just as planned for Burrow as he worked back from wrist surgery.

Besides previous comments from the organization about Burrow’s positive progress, the star quarterback himself has revealed he was open to changing up his offseason training in response to recent injuries.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire