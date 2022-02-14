Joe Burrow is already good enough to almost win a Super Bowl for the Bengals | Opinion

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Joe Burrow played well enough to win in his first Super Bowl.

One problem: The phenomenal young Cincinnati Bengals quarterback lost.

This setback, a 23-20 nail-biter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, was not on Burrow. He tried mightily to lift his team across the finish line, as you knew he would.

It’s just tough to win when you can feel the hot breath and stiff hits from guys like Aaron Donald, Von Miller and A’Shawn Robinson all game long. Burrow was sacked seven times and still nearly led the Bengals to a Super Bowl triumph for what would have been the first time in franchise history.

On his final snap, a fourth-and-one near midfield with a half-minute on the clock and the prospects alive for a game-tying field goal that might have forced overtime, he was nearly sacked an eighth time. But somehow, Burrow managed to fling the ball forward despite a sweaty bear hug from Donald – which as it turned out proved to be an apt snapshot of Burrow’s game.

Joe Burrow walks off the field after being sacked by Aaron Donald in the fourth quarter.

If not that, the picture was another encounter with Donald earlier in the fourth quarter. As he was sacked on a third down, his right knee twisted while Burrow was on his way to the turf. He grabbed the knee – the other one, not the knee that was torn to prematurely end his rookie year – and writhed in pain.

Fortunately, Burrow, 25, survived to come back for more.

But it’s too bad lightning didn’t strike twice for the Bengals when it comes to Burrow, aka “Joe Cool,” escaping with a postseason win after being so heavily under siege. Burrow was sacked nine times at Tennessee in the AFC divisional playoff round and still walked away a winner.

Yet this was a different animal. Cinderella’s potential date with destiny ended without the perfect ending. Burrow won the college national championship in his final game at LSU, capping a perfect season a few weeks after claiming the Heisman Trophy. And to spark the Bengals' improbable surge to the Super Bowl – Cincinnati was 4-11-1 in 2020 and had not been to the Super Bowl in 33 years – it may have seemed there was no shortage of miracles for Burrow.

Although Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a 15-play march late in the fourth quarter that was ultimately the game-winning drive, he wasn’t the best quarterback on the field.

That’s no knock on Stafford. He came up big in the clutch, with much help from MVP Cooper Kupp.

But Stafford also threw two interceptions and became a lot shakier after Odell Beckham Jr. was lost for the game with a knee injury after going down in the second quarter.

Burrow was nearly flawless, even with numbers from a 263-yard passing game padded by the 75-yard TD sideline heave to Tee Higgins – the Bengals receiver appeared to get separation by grasping Jalen Ramsey’s facemask -- that opened the second half.

Regardless, Burrow didn’t throw a pick, didn’t put his team in bad situations with carelessness. He scrambled for a few first downs, as usual, and moved his feet to escape danger in a few other cases.

He played a smart, efficient game (100.9 passer rating, one touchdown) and played well enough to nearly win.

Maybe next time. One thing is for certain: The Bengals' primary objective for the offseason is identified, loud and clear. Build the O-line. Invest heavily. Give Joe Cool the protection that will bring out the best in a quarterback who is already good enough, surely, to almost win a Super Bowl.

