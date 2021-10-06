Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was instrumental in Cincinnati’s win over Jacksonville last Thursday. Now nearly a week later, he’s been rewarded for his performance.

The second-year QB has been named AFC offensive player of the week.

Though the Bengals were down 14-0 at halftime, Burrow and Cincinnati’s offense put together a strong comeback in the second half. Burrow finished the game 25-of-32 passing for 348 yards with a pair of touchdowns. His second-and-13 completion to tight end C. J. Uzomah helped get the Bengals in position for Evan McPherson’s 35-yard field goal as time expired.

It’s the first time Burrow has been named AFC offensive player of the week in his career.

At 3-1, the Bengals will try to keep their good vibes rolling on Sunday against the Packers.

Joe Burrow is the AFC offensive player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk