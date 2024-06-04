Joe Burrow absent from Cincinnati Bengals voluntary practice

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was absent Tuesday during voluntary practice at organized team activities.

Tuesday was the first time new defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins attended OTAs. Wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins also were absent as well as offensive tackle Trent Brown. Higgins will not be under contract with the team until he signs the franchise tag, so he isn't eligible to attend practice.

