Joe Burrow’s 37 completions were most by a rookie in NFL history

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed more passes on Thursday night than any rookie in NFL history has ever completed before.

Burrow completed 37 passes, breaking a rookie record of 36 previously set by Chris Weinke and tied by Carson Wentz.

Burrow’s overall stat line of 37-for-61, for 316 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions, was impressive. Burrow’s Bengals lost 35-30 to the Browns, but Burrow kept his team in the game without getting a lot of help.

That may be the case all year for the Bengals. This franchise still has plenty of work to do. But there’s every reason to believe Burrow is the right man for the most important job.

