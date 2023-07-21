Joe Burrow is 2nd-highest rated QB in Madden 24

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow just keeps ascending.

Case in point, Burrow is now the second-highest rated quarterback in the upcoming Madden 24 from EA Sports at launch.

Burrow checks in at 95 overall, putting him behind Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who joins the “99 club” this year.

The rating is another jump from Burrow, who slots one point ahead of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens is the only other passer in the 90s at 91 overall.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided a snapshot of the top 10 quarterbacks in Madden at launch. Keep in mind Burrow’s rating will continue to change throughout the year based on his real-life performance.

