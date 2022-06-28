Joe Burrow is a 2022 ESPYS Nominee

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has a chance to reel in another award soon after his epic second NFL season.

Tuesday, ESPN announced the official 2022 ESPYS Nominees and Burrow was the lone Bengals representative. He’s up for the “BEST COMEBACK ATHLETE” award.

These are the four names in the running:

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Trey Mancini, Baltimore Orioles

Diamond DeShields, Phoenix Mercury

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Maybe most notable there besides Burrow is Klay Thompson, so it should be interesting to see if the dominance of the NFL — never mind Burrow’s amazing story — lets him earn the award.

Either way, Burrow’s journey was stunning stuff. He returned early from a severe knee injury and played like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL while leading his team to the Super Bowl, winning NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors in the process.

