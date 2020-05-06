Joe Buck still has no regrets over ripping Randy Moss for fake-mooning Lambeau crowd

One of the most random controversies in the NFL this century centered around Joe Buck.

Randy Moss had a few controversial moments through his career, so it was never a surprise when he was involved. It was curious that he was in the middle of a firestorm because Buck went wild when Moss fake-mooned Green Bay Packers fans.

When you think about it, it’s weird this became a thing. But it was a really big thing, so big we still remember it. And Buck doesn’t really regret his overreaction.

Randy Moss’ ‘disgusting act’

Moss, then a member of the Minnesota Vikings, scored in a 2004 playoff game at Lambeau Field. The Packers and Vikings are among the fiercest rivals in the NFL, and Moss wore out the Packers. Fans didn’t like him as a result.

So when Moss scored a huge touchdown in that game, he jogged to the goal post and acted like he was mooning the crowd. He didn’t pull down his pants. He didn’t show his behind. And Buck was furious.

“That is a disgusting act by Randy Moss!” Buck said.

That set it off. Moss, incredibly, was fined $10,000 for acting like he was mooning the crowd. That fine is what led to the timeless “Straight cash, homie” interview. Moss was getting constant heat at that point in his career, but he didn’t deserve this scorn. Play-by-play announcers rarely are that outspoken about anything, and that led to some criticism for Buck too.

The incident lives on, for Buck and Moss. Moss has previously said he didn’t regret the celebration. And Buck said he didn’t regret the call.

Minnesota Vikings receiver Randy Moss bends over to the crowd after catching a 34-yard touchdown pass on Jan. 9, 2005 against the Packers. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Joe Buck doesn’t regret that call

The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch had a fun story, asking announcers if they had one call in their career they’d take back. Most of them were flubs of names or situations, understandable mistakes that happen in the flurry of calling a live game.

Buck participated too and didn’t give the obvious answer, though he addressed it right off the bat.

“Most people would think I would say the Randy Moss mooning in Green Bay,” Buck told Deitsch. “They would be wrong. I said what I said because it was how I felt at the moment. I did, however, learn the power of the word ‘disgusting.’”

Instead, Buck picked a call from the 2006 World Series.

We’re still talking about something that, in retrospect, is a fairly mundane celebration. Maybe it wasn’t that big of a mistake after all.





