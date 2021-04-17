Joe Buck will guest host 'Jeopardy,' put himself in the running for permanent job

One of the biggest voices in sports will get a chance to host "Jeopardy." Broadcaster Joe Buck will guest host the program, putting himself in contention for the permanent job, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

The program is cycling through guest hosts following the death of long-time host Alex Trebek. A number of celebrities, including Katie Couric, Ken Jennings and Dr. Oz, have taken a shot at the role. It's assumed the program will hire a new full-time host eventually.

Buck's episodes will air during the summer, according to the Post. It's unclear how long Buck will guest host the show. Most of the celebrity guest hosts have filled in for a week or two.

Joe Buck following Aaron Rodgers

Buck, 51, will not be the first sports name to fill the hosting role. That title belongs to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose performance drew rave reviews from fans.

Rodgers took on the challenge of hosting despite having no experience as a television broadcaster. That won't be the case for Buck, who has been calling games at Fox since 1994. Over his career, Buck has called multiple Super Bowls and World Series.

How will Joe Buck perform as 'Jeopardy' host?

Buck has plenty of hosting experience, so he'll likely perform well while guest hosting "Jeopardy." Sports fans are harsh critics of Buck, but getting in a more playful atmosphere could be a good thing for him. Buck displays a dry wit on Twitter, and that could come across well while he's hosting "Jeopardy."

