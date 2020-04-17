Joe Buck turns down $1 million offer from company to narrate porn videos

Joe Buck is sticking to his guns. He’s not going to narrate videos that are not safe for viewing at work or around your family.

Buck and other announcers have been having fun during the coronavirus pandemic by narrating submitted home videos on social media. And as a result, an adult video service recently offered the Fox play-by-play announcer $1 million to narrate cam videos on its site.

Buck said no for obvious reasons. But he had some fun with it on Twitter with his wife Michelle Beisner.

Today - this 17th day of April in the year 2020 - I became the first sports announcer to ever reject a 7 figure offer from a porn site. @MichelleBeisner I want this on my headstone.

(The above claim is NOT fact checked) https://t.co/Xn3WkX9Xk4 — Joe Buck (@Buck) April 17, 2020

Of all the offers you’ve turned down to keep your day job @Buck - this one not only hurts the most, but also had the most potential. Epic fail. https://t.co/tz5fquc3nf — MichelleBeisnerBuck (@MichelleBeisner) April 17, 2020

TMZ got the details on the offer. The company wanted Buck to work for six weeks for the seven figures. That’s a nice payday for less than two months of work. But you can see why Buck would want to stay in good standing with Fox.

Basically, Buck would have to commentate 25 live cam shows per week through the end of May ... and in return, boom – 7 figures.

And, get this ... the company says the audio work would all be for a good cause because it would help visually impaired people enjoy the site!!

Story continues

Buck’s been dodging NSFW videos for a while

Buck previously said that he’s had to pay close attention to the videos people have been sending him. In a March 30 interview with radio station KMOX in St. Louis, Buck said that people had starting sending him their naughty videos with the hope of some internet fame.

"Yeah, I've had a couple of submissions from let's say, a man and a woman, that just didn't seem appropriate to put my voice to in this stage of my life,” Buck told the station. “Maybe later in life, but not now. I look at these videos very carefully and pick the ones that seem the most wholesome to put my voice to."

That seems like a foolproof plan.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: