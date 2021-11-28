Joe Buck opens Rams-Packers game with hilarious dig at Aaron Rodgers

Joe Buck has jokes, everybody.

The Fox Sports announcer used the first Green Bay Packers play of Sunday's game to drop a classic line about Aaron Rodgers and his now-infamous vaccination smokescreen.

The set-up featured Fox reporter Erin Andrews providing background on Rodgers' fractured toe and how he had received a pain-killing injection so he could play Sunday. Here's what Buck said next:

Credit to Joe Buck for having this one in the chamber and getting through this without a hint of giddiness pic.twitter.com/N3c6sFldsQ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 28, 2021

The exchange:

Andrews: "Today, he took a pain-killing injection pregame where he said he can only feel nine toes. He told us his play will not be limited."

Buck: "So Aaron is telling us that he's had that toe immunized against the pain."

That joke is all you need to realize that the word "immunized" is going to remain a part of NFL lore for the foreseeable future. The reigning MVP made headlines when it became clear he used that word to avoid admitting that he has not been vaccinated, and things only got worse when he complained about the "woke mob," cited Joe Rogan and compared himself to Martin Luther King Jr. in an interview on "The Pat McAfee Show".

The latest drama with Rodgers had centered around his toe. In a subsequent interview with McAfee, Rodgers joked that a toe injury which has been bothering him for weeks is actually COVID toe, a potential side effect of COVID-19 in which toes swell up and blister. That led to The Wall Street Journal running an article saying he had COVID toe, as well as a number of other outlets.

Rodgers decided the best way to clear up such confusion was to show his bare foot during a video call with reporters, the latest chapter of a bizarre season for the quarterback.