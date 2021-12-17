Joe Buck Is Raked For Comment On Injured Chargers Player Donald Parham Jr.

Fox broadcaster Joe Buck warned against speculating on the condition of LA Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr., who was carted off the field after a head injury on Thursday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Parham reached for a pass in the end zone and came down hard on the back of his helmet.

INJURY ALERT 🚨- Donald Parham Jr. suffers a scary non-contact head injury vs. Chiefs. A traumatic brain or spinal cord injury is likely. Hoping for the best for him and his family. pic.twitter.com/FsCMXG2Bhe — The Injury Guy (@thatinjuryguy) December 17, 2021

But Buck couldn’t help himself. He conjectured that Parham, whose arms were visibly shaking as personnel rolled the stretcher off the field, may have been shivering because it was an unusually chilly night in Los Angeles. At least he was “hoping” that was the reason.

LISTEN: Donald Parham Jr. is at the hospital with a brain/spine injury. Joe Buck says he'd never speculate on an injury, then speculates DP's arm tremors were bc "it's cold tonight, at least by Los Angeles standards."



Ladies and gents, meet rock bottom for sports broadcasting. pic.twitter.com/s3RbdE0ouO — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) December 17, 2021

The veteran sportscaster, admittedly rattled by the “unnerving” scene, caught flak for a comment that would have been best kept to himself. One CBS affiliate called it “one of the worst calls in sports history.” The Chargers later reported that Parham was in stable condition at a hospital while being evaluated for a head injury.

Buck’s critics broadcast their disapproval on Twitter:

How can Joe Buck be an NFL broadcaster for nearly 30 years and not understand that Parham Jr. was clearly concussed? https://t.co/L7HRIas7p5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 17, 2021

Joe Buck you’re an idiot. You really think Donald Parham was cold and that’s why his arms were shaking?? 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 for Donald Parham. #KCvsLAC#TNFpic.twitter.com/778X8cZGmf — Tim Dennis (@TDennisSportTog) December 17, 2021

Joe Buck says he doesn’t want to speculate, then immediately speculates about Donald Parham being cold while nearly everyone else on the field is in short sleeves #KCvsLACpic.twitter.com/bf6qe8gzMz — Someone's An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) December 17, 2021

Was expecting Joe Buck's update on Parham to be that someone gave him a sweater. — John Healy (@jphealy) December 17, 2021

I’m still trying to recover from the fact that Joe Buck suggested Donald Parham was shivering because it was cold. — Kurtis Seaboldt (@KSeaboldt) December 17, 2021

This is an outrage. I’m in LA and it’s 48 degrees. No one I know in LA is experiencing arm tremors from the weather here. The player has a serious traumatic brain injury. Hope he’s going to be ok. https://t.co/ZgwBpr3vn3 — Allan Walsh (@walsha) December 17, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...