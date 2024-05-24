Joe Buck joins Chip Caray for Cardinals broadcast tonight

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis Broadcast Legends Return to Booth Today

Joe Buck joins Chip Caray to broadcast the Cardinals’ game against the Chicago Cubs on Bally Sports Midwest. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m., with the first pitch at 7:15.

Caray is in his second season as the television voice of the Cardinals. This is Buck’s first local Cardinals telecast since 2007. Buck began broadcasting Cardinals games in 1991 and is now the play-by-play announcer for Monday Night Football on ESPN.

