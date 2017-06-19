Joe Buck calls Brooks Koepka's girlfriend the wrong name in awkward U.S. Open moment

Somewhere there’s a Fox Sports researcher who wants to get away.

In an awkward but funny moment, Joe Buck saw a woman kiss Brooks Koepka after he won the 2017 U.S. Open in record-tying fashion. The Fox Sports announcer identified the woman as Becky Edwards, a pro soccer player who used to be in a relationship with Koepka after both attended Florida State.

The only problem? That wasn’t Becky, but rather Koepka’s new girlfriend: Jena Sims, a fledgling actress (you’ll see her in Sharknado 5 this year) and former MIss Teen USA. Buck was quickly corrected on his mistake, but not before making sure Koepka reaches for the remote whenever he and Jena watch a replay of the biggest moment of his golfing career.

File this one under #pgatourproblems.

The awkward moment that the commentator calls Brook Koepka's Girlfriend his Ex-girlfriend's name… pic.twitter.com/XKUVFpulRW — BigSport (@BigSportGB) June 19, 2017





Gotta say: The last person we ever expected to hear a “well, actually” from was Brad Faxon.

Now in their third year of broadcasting the U.S. Open, Buck and the Fox Sports crew actually had a pretty good tournament, worlds better than their debut at Chambers Bay in 2015.

But the simple slipup left Twitter tittering as the broadcast came to a close.

Lol Fox. Identifies Brooks Koepka's girlfriend…comes back minute later, says "That is actually his new girlfriend". Sucks for the old GF. — Matthew Simila (@matthewsimila) June 19, 2017





Say what you want about CBS, there's zero chance Nantz would have gotten Koepka's girlfriend's name wrong — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) June 19, 2017





Wow. Brooks Koepka wins the US Open and changes girlfriends between the final hole and the clubhouse. That's impressive. — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) June 19, 2017





"That's actually Brooks Koepka's new girlfriend." Greatest Joe Buck quote ever. #USOpen — Patrick Kelly (@PatGKelly) June 19, 2017





As Buck quickly found out, the world of golfer WAGs (wives and girlfriends) can be an ever-changing and confusing place. He addressed the awkward situation during a Monday appearance on the Dan Patrick show.

“I wasn’t up on that information,” Buck said via the NY Post. “I got handed a card by a buddy, who was phenomenal all week, and it had old info on it and you know, we got it right before we got on the air, but that’s not the world we live in these days. You have to do the apology tour, forgetting the week-old girlfriend, so sorry, world.”

Buck said he plans to talk with Koepka at a later date. Neither Koepka nor Sims have commented publicly on the awkward mistake.

“I’m personally doing seven-and-a-half hours of live TV a day, and there are going to be mistakes all over the place. And that’s the nature of it,” Buck said. “If you’re not making mistakes, you’re boring.”