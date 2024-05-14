Joe Buck: Bills will play twice on Monday night in 2024

Get ready for Monday Night Football, Bills Mafia.

That comes to us via ESPN’s Joe Buck directly.

Buck, who is the play-by-play broadcaster for the network that showcases the weekly prime-time game, said directly that the Buffalo Bills will appear on MNF at least twice in 2024.

On Wednesday, the NFL is set to release every team’s full upcoming schedule. Buck was previewing that on “Good Morning America” and let fly that the Bills will be featured on Monday once again next year.

Buck’s claim can be found via the WKBW-TV clip below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire