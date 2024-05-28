Joe Brady: We have a lot of newness in the WRs room and a lot of excitement

Buffalo's group of receivers will look much different in the coming season after the club overhauled the position group over the last few months.

While Khalil Shakir remains on the roster after emerging late in 2023, gone are the two leading receivers, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

Diggs did not have a 100-yard game after Week 6 last season, but he still finished with 107 catches on 160 targets for 1,183 yards with eight touchdowns. That’s significant production.

“Yeah, you don't just sit there and say you're going to replace a player, you’re going to replace a scheme or targets,” Brady said during his Tuesday press conference. “Every year is going to be different and to me, the biggest thing is … hey what do these wide receivers do well? And let's find ways to put them in those positions. And right now, we have a lot of newness in that receivers room and there's so much good and so much excitement with it.

“So, I think it's important for us to not sit there and focus necessarily on, 'Man, we have to replace this.’ More so, it's like, hey, every season is going to be different. The numbers are never going to be the exact same. And let’s just figure out how we can get our players in the best position to have success."

The team did draft receiver Keon Coleman at No. 33 overall and signed several free-agent receivers like Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, Marquez Valdes-Scantline, and Chase Claypool. But not having Diggs on the field will be an adjustment for Buffalo’s offense and opposing defenses alike.

But what won’t change is the man behind center.

“At the end of the day, when you played the Buffalo Bills for however many years, you had to worry about Stefon Diggs, right? And that is different now,” Brady said. “But you also had to worry about Josh Allen. And it's a quarterback-driven league. And at the end of the day, we’re fortunate that we still have him, and the offense will still run through him. We'll have to adjust and we'll have to get a feel for how teams are playing us.

“But we feel — obviously, we're a few days in, but we're excited about the group that we have. And when we get out there on the third-down situations, or certain situations, figuring out who they're going to take away and kind of going from there.”