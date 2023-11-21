Joe Brady: We feed off Josh Allen having fun out there

Joe Brady had a simple focus for his first game as the Bills offensive coordinator.

Brady had been the quarterbacks coach before he replaced Ken Dorsey as the coordinator after the Bills fired Dorsey last week. Given that background, it's not a shock that his plan for his first game involved getting Josh Allen on track.

Allen threw three touchdowns in a 32-6 win over the Jets and Brady said on Monday that the entire team got a lift from seeing Allen recover his form in the AFC East matchup.

"I just wanted him to be Josh Allen," Brady said, via the team's website. "The fun, the excitement that he kind of plays with — like I feed off of it. At the end of the day, man, this is a game we're supposed to have fun. I have a ton of fun coaching, I know our guys have a lot of fun playing. . . . Not that he wasn't having fun before, but I think you saw it a little bit last night. I think the guys obviously fed off of it as well."

While Sunday was a fun day for the Bills, the whole season has been far from a laugh riot. Smiles will be a lot easier to see if they can find a way to keep it rolling and beat the Eagles on the road in Week 12.