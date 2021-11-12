Joe Brady: Everything’s on the table for Cam Newton Sunday

Cam Newton took part in his first practice with Panthers since 2019 on Friday and the quarterback will be heading to Arizona with the team for Sunday’s road game against the Cardinals.

The expectation is that P.J. Walker will be starting at quarterback for the Panthers in that game, but the Panthers aren’t going to eliminate the possibility that Newton will see the field for the first time in the 2021 season. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady left the door open for Newton to take some snaps in Week 10 when he spoke to reporters on Friday.

“Everything’s on the table right now,” Brady said, via Anthony Rizzuti of USAToday.com. “We’ll kinda evaluate from a day-to-day standpoint, without getting into specifics. And we’ll see what today brings, kinda how things progress. Just be ready to rock on Sunday and see how things go.”

The Panthers didn’t sign Newton to sit on the bench and we’ll find out in a couple of days if his limited time back in Carolina is enough to have him ready for game action right away.

