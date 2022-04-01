Joe “Big Hoss” Cryer gets Michigan State football offer

Cory Linsner
Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic has eyed Joe “Big Hoss” Cryer as someone that was deserving of a Michigan State offer, and that offer has been extended. Michigan State will join Lamar of the WAC in the FCS as the only two schools to offer the offensive lineman. It is no secret that Michigan State isn’t afraid to offer players very early in their recruitment, being a top school at evaluating talent early on in some recruiting processes.

Cryer is a native of Many, Louisiana, and is a 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive lineman.

