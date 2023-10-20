Joe Biden urges Congress to back $74bn bill to arm Israel and Ukraine

A speech from the Oval Office is one of the most prestigious platforms that a president can command - Getty

Joe Biden has warned Vladimir Putin and Hamas terrorists are “tyrants” who must be defeated, as he urged Congress not to let “petty partisan” politics block his impending aid package to Ukraine and Israel.

In a rare address to the nation, the US President said “conflict and chaos could spread” if America’s allies do not prevail.

Mr Biden, who returned a day ago from Tel Aviv, said the assault on Israel “echoes the nearly 20 months of war, tragedy and brutality inflicted on the people of Ukraine”.

He said: “Hamas and Putin represent different threats. But they share this in common. They both want to completely annihilate a neighbouring democracy.”

Mr Biden said he would deliver an “urgent budget request” to Congress on Friday which would include provisions to rearm Ukraine and ensure Israel’s “military edge”.

He did not disclose the cost of the package, which will be unveiled tomorrow, but it is expected to span $105 billion (£86.5 billion) for the next year - including $60 billion for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel.

It is also understood to include $10 billion for humanitarian efforts, $14 billion for managing the US-Mexico border and fighting fentanyl trafficking and $7 billion for the Indo-Pacific region, which includes Taiwan.

Mr Biden was said to be hoping that combining all of those issues into one piece of legislation would create the necessary political coalition for congressional approval.

“Time is of the essence,’’ he said.

“I know we have our divisions at home. We have to get past them. We can’t let petty partisan angry politics get in the way of our responsibility as a great nation. We cannot and will not let terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like Putin win.”

Mr Biden also talked to reporters on board Air Force One, on the way back from Tel Aviv - AP

Despite Mr Biden’s sense of urgency, he will have several hurdles to clear before he can get the package approved.

The House is currently in crisis. The Republican majority has been unable to select a speaker to replace ousted Kevin McCarthy.

Jim Jordan, the embattled GOP speaker nominee, lost two votes this week. On Thursday, he said he would back plans to temporarily expand the powers of Patrick McHenry, the interim speaker, before U-turning to say he would seek a third ballot on Friday morning.

That difficulty is on top of the opposition of conservative Republicans who have already rejected sending more weapons to Ukraine as its battle against the Russian invasion approaches the two-year mark.

There will also be resistance on the other side of the political spectrum when it comes to military assistance for Israel, which has been bombarding the Gaza Strip in response to the Hamas attack on 7 October.

Mr Biden said the funding would be “a smart investment that’s going to pay dividends for American security for generations”.

He said: “When terrorists don’t pay a price for their terror. When dictators don’t pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos and death and more destruction. They keep going. And the cost and the threats to America in the world keep rising.”

The package would help make other hostile actors know “Israel is stronger than ever and prevent this conflict from spreading,’’ the president argued.

The 15-minute address was televised from the Oval Office where First Lady Jill Biden sat off-camera and watching on while her husband delivered his remarks.

A speech from the Oval Office is one of the most prestigious platforms that a president can command, an opportunity to try to seize the country’s attention at a moment of crisis.

Mr Biden has delivered only one other such speech during his presidency, after Congress passed bipartisan budget legislation to avert a default on the country’s debt.