Joe Alt vs. Olu Fashanu should be a great battle to be the first OT drafted in 2024

The debate is already underway about who is the top quarterback prospect in the 2024 NFL draft. That’s not the only position where there are multiple worthy choice of being deemed the best.

Offensive tackle is another position where some teams, and draft analysts, will diverge on which prospect gets top billing. Notre Dame’s Joe Alt and Olu Fashanu from Penn State each have viable claims to the throne of the best offensive attack prospect in 2024.

Alt declared for the draft this week. Fashanu has yet to officially declare and does have eligibility remaining — meaning his decision could render it a moot argument. They are divergently skilled enough to justify having a split decision over which one is “better,” too.

As of now, I favor Alt. He’s 6-foot-8 but bends well and moves quite fluidly for a taller player. He also understands how to pack punch in his hands; his jolting initial jab impacts pass rushers’ progress much in the manner of Trent Williams. Alt sustains run blocks nicely but also has a good feel for when to let go. He also brings a surliness to his run blocking that really stands out. Guys who can get inside his punch can stand him up, and the anchor strength when he doesn’t initially win the rep needs some development.

Fashanu might be even more athletic, especially when watching him fan out against widely-aligned pass rushers. His coordinated movement and quick feet are exceptional. If a team has a pure pocket passer or a scheme that features complex routes that can take time to develop, Fashanu is probably going to get the nod. He’s not as imposing as a run blocker and showed some tendencies to overextend himself in 2023 that didn’t build off his outstanding 2022 season.

Expect both to be among the first 10 picks of the 2024 NFL draft.

1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

Oct 15, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A detailed view of the Chicago Bears helmet before the…

Oct 15, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A detailed view of the Chicago Bears helmet before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://draftwire.usatoday.com

2. New England Patriots

Aug 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; A New England Patriots helmet sits on the sideline during…

Aug 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; A New England Patriots helmet sits on the sideline during the first half against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://draftwire.usatoday.com

3. Arizona Cardinals

Aug 26, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Arizona Cardinals helmets sit ready for action against the Minnesota…

Aug 26, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Arizona Cardinals helmets sit ready for action against the Minnesota Vikings during the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://draftwire.usatoday.com

4. Washington Commanders

Nov 23, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of a Washington Commanders helmet during the game…

Nov 23, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of a Washington Commanders helmet during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://draftwire.usatoday.com

5. Chicago Bears

Nov 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Chicago Bears helmet is seen on the field before…

Nov 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Chicago Bears helmet is seen on the field before the Bears play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://draftwire.usatoday.com

6. Las Vegas Raiders

Oct 22, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A detail view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before a…

Oct 22, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A detail view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://draftwire.usatoday.com

7. New York Jets

Aug 12, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets helmet during the second quarter against…

Aug 12, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets helmet during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://draftwire.usatoday.com

8. New York Giants

Jan 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants helmet on the bench against the Philadelphia…

Jan 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants helmet on the bench against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://draftwire.usatoday.com

9. Tennessee Titans

Jul 29, 2023; Nashville, TN, USA; View of helmets on the field as Tennessee Titans players…

Jul 29, 2023; Nashville, TN, USA; View of helmets on the field as Tennessee Titans players finish training camp practice. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://draftwire.usatoday.com

10. Los Angeles Chargers

Oct 22, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Los Angeles Chargers helmet…

Oct 22, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Los Angeles Chargers helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://draftwire.usatoday.com

11. Atlanta Falcons

Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of a Atlanta Falcons helmet during warm…

Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of a Atlanta Falcons helmet during warm ups against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://draftwire.usatoday.com

12. New Orleans Saints

Nov 5, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the New Orleans Saints helmet on…

Nov 5, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the New Orleans Saints helmet on the team bench against the Chicago Bears during the first half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://draftwire.usatoday.com

13. Seattle Seahawks

Aug 26, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; A Seattle Seahawks helmet sits on the sidelines during…

Aug 26, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; A Seattle Seahawks helmet sits on the sidelines during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://draftwire.usatoday.com

14. Los Angeles Rams

Nov 5, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; General view of an Los Angeles Rams helmet prior…

Nov 5, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; General view of an Los Angeles Rams helmet prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://draftwire.usatoday.com

15. Denver Broncos

Oct 8, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of a White Cap edition Denver Broncos helmet…

Oct 8, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of a White Cap edition Denver Broncos helmet worn by Denver Broncos punter Riley Dixon (9) before game against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://draftwire.usatoday.com

16. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)

Aug 26, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Arizona Cardinals helmets sit ready for action against the Minnesota…

Aug 26, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Arizona Cardinals helmets sit ready for action against the Minnesota Vikings during the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://draftwire.usatoday.com

17. Buffalo Bills

Sep 24, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of a Buffalo Bills player's helmet on the…

Sep 24, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of a Buffalo Bills player's helmet on the sidelines against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://draftwire.usatoday.com

18. Cincinnati Bengals

Oct 8, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet at State Farm…

Oct 8, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://draftwire.usatoday.com

19. Green Bay Packers

Aug 26, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; A Green Bay Packers helmet sits on the sidelines…

Aug 26, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; A Green Bay Packers helmet sits on the sidelines during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://draftwire.usatoday.com

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oct 26, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; A general view of Tampa Bay Buccaneer helmets…

Oct 26, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; A general view of Tampa Bay Buccaneer helmets prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://draftwire.usatoday.com

21. Indianapolis Colts

Sep 17, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; A detailed view of an Indianapolis Colts helmet on the…

Sep 17, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; A detailed view of an Indianapolis Colts helmet on the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://draftwire.usatoday.com

22. Minnesota Vikings

Aug 19, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A Minnesota Vikings helmet sits on the turf before the…

Aug 19, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A Minnesota Vikings helmet sits on the turf before the game against the Tennessee Titans at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://draftwire.usatoday.com

23. Pittsburgh Steelers

Aug 19, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet sits on the sidelines against the…

Aug 19, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet sits on the sidelines against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://draftwire.usatoday.com

24. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

Nov 19, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; View of a Houston Texans battle red helmet before the…

Nov 19, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; View of a Houston Texans battle red helmet before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://draftwire.usatoday.com

25. Kansas City Chiefs

Sep 24, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of Kansas City Chiefs helmets against…

Sep 24, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of Kansas City Chiefs helmets against the Chicago Bears during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://draftwire.usatoday.com

26. Jacksonville Jaguars

Oct 29, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers…

Oct 29, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://draftwire.usatoday.com

27. Detroit Lions

Dec 3, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Detroit Lions helmet during warmups…

Dec 3, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Detroit Lions helmet during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://draftwire.usatoday.com

28. Philadelphia Eagles

Nov 20, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet against…

Nov 20, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://draftwire.usatoday.com

29. Miami Dolphins

Aug 17, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, US; A general view of a Miami Dolphins helmet on…

Aug 17, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, US; A general view of a Miami Dolphins helmet on the field during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://draftwire.usatoday.com

30. Dallas Cowboys

Sep 24, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detail view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet in the second…

Sep 24, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detail view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://draftwire.usatoday.com

31. San Francisco 49ers

Oct 23, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A San Francisco 49ers helmet sits on the team bench…

Oct 23, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A San Francisco 49ers helmet sits on the team bench during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://draftwire.usatoday.com

32. Baltimore Ravens

Aug 21, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of Baltimore Ravens players' helmets during warmup prior…

Aug 21, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of Baltimore Ravens players' helmets during warmup prior to their game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://draftwire.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire