Joe Alt receiving first-team reps at right tackle, Trey Pipkins at right guard at Chargers OTAs

This early in the process is when different looks and lineups are incorporated to see how players mesh with one another.

But a notable development came during Chargers OTAs. According to the team’s official reporter, Eric Smith, Joe Alt received starting reps at right tackle while Trey Pipkins slid inside to right guard.

Smith mentioned that when the Chargers went to 11-on-11 drills, Brenden Jaimes came in for Zion Johnson. Alt replaced Pipkins, who slid inside to right guard.

Jim Harbaugh emphasized that they’re going to start the best five linemen when the season comes around.

At the moment, left tackle Rashawn Slater, center Bradley Bozeman and Alt are likely the only ones with starting spots locked up. Meanwhile, there will likely be a competition for the guard spots, with Johnson, Salyer, Pipkins and Jaimes in contention for them.

How the offensive line shakes up will be one of the biggest storylines when training camp begins in July.

