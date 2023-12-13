Joe Alt, All-America left tackle for Notre Dame football, enters 2024 NFL Draft

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame football left tackle Joe Alt has been projected for more than a year as a top-10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, so Wednesday's announcement he was declaring and opting out of the Dec. 29 Sun Bowl was no surprise.

Alt said via social media he would be in El Paso to cheer on his Irish teammates.

A finalist for both the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award, Alt is well on his way to not just repeating as a first-team All-American, but doing so unanimously. The fifth and final All-America list used for such distinctions is due for Thursday release.

“He’s the best left tackle in the country,” record-setting running back Audric Estime said last month. “Everyone knows that. His play shows that. But off the field, you wouldn’t even tell that just off the way he is. He’s not a cocky guy at all. He’s so humble and down to earth.”

The 6-foot-8, 322-pound junior from North Oaks, Minn., moved into the starting lineup midway through his freshman year in 2021 and never looked back. A three-star recruit and son of 13-year NFL left tackle John Alt, the late-blooming force on the left side of Notre Dame’s line consistently lived up to the hype.

Joe Alt Profile: 'Little Joe Alt' just keeps growing into Notre Dame's All-America left tackle

Riley Leonard: Notre Dame football lands its 2024 quarterback in Duke junior transfer

Voted a team captain before the season, Alt led all offensive tackles with a 91.0 overall grade this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Alt rated second nationally in both run blocking (86.9) and pass blocking (92.2), trailing only Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga and Houston’s Patrick Paul, respectively.

Finishing his career with 33 consecutive starts, Alt allowed just 13 quarterback pressures and one sack (this season at Duke) over his final 25 starts.

Mike Berardino covers Notre Dame football for NDInsider.com and is on social media @MikeBerardino.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: All-America left tackle Joe Alt says goodbye to Notre Dame football