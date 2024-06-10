Joe Alt Agrees to Rookie Deal with Chargers

Former Notre Dame offensive lineman joe alt was selected fifth-overall by the Los Angeles Chargers back in April and now has the paycheck to go along with the selection.

On Monday, Alt agreed to terms with the Chargers on his rookie deal. Alt will be paid $33.2 million over four years in a deal that includes a $20.9 million signing bonus according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Alt started his college career at Notre Dame in 2021 as a tight end out of Minnesota before transitioning and starring quickly at offensive tackle later that season. Alt appears next in line of the great Notre Dame offensive linemen who have gone on to have stellar NFL careers.

Chargers signed the draft’s No. 5 overall selection, OT Joe Alt, to a four-year, $33.2 million deal that includes a signing bonus of $20.9 million. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 10, 2024

The Chargers open the 2024 NFL regular season on Sept. 8 when they play host to the Las Vegas Raiders.

