Joe Allen: Swansea keen to hold contract talks with 'incredible' midfielder

Luke Williams is keen to hold contract talks with Joe Allen but admits the midfielder's Swansea City future is "not completely straightforward".

The 34-year-old is out of contract this summer and may not play again this season because of a toe injury.

"We are definitely going to be talking to all of the players who are out of contract and of course with Joe as well," said Williams.

"Joe is an incredible player and an incredible player for this club."

Williams added: "He proved for me when he came on the pitch that he's still a really good player and really capable so we're definitely going to be having discussions.

"But there is a discussion to be had because it's not completely straightforward."

Allen has struggled with fitness problems which have limited him to just six Championship starts this season.

But Williams is adamant Allen can still cope with the rigours of the Championship.

"He's been unfortunate this season with picking up injuries," he added.

"When they're more muscular and tears then you can be worried that the body is starting to give up.

"But some [of his] injuries are very difficult to manage because it's an awkward contact in a game or something like that. That can happen to any player at any point, even if they're in their peak physical fitness.

"The conditioning and medical team here told me he's in the best shape he's been in for some time.

"That has showed on the pitch because he played brilliantly and didn't look in any way off the pace, or like he wasn't strong enough to compete. So he's still got a lot to offer."

The Swans reached the 50-point mark by beating Stoke City 3-0 on Wednesday and are seven points clear of relegation but are not yet mathematically safe.

Swansea face already-relegated Rotherham at home on Saturday aiming for successive league wins for only the second time since Williams took charge in January. And he accepts they must improve next season.

"We need to be competing in the top half of the division, not trying to inch away from the relegation zone," he said.

"Let's make sure we're a top half team and trying to make a really exciting season. That has to be the minimum requirement."