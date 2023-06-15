Jody Fortson, Shane Buechele sign exclusive rights tenders

Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson and quarterback Shane Buechele signed their exclusive rights free agent tenders, according to the NFL personnel notice.

Fortson appeared in 13 regular-season games for the Chiefs last season and caught nine passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

He spent time on injured reserve with an elbow injury at the end of the season and missed the playoff win over Jacksonville. Fortson returned for the final two games of the team’s Super Bowl run.

Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Blake Bell and Fortson are the tight ends in Kansas City.

Buechele is the third quarterback behind Patrick Mahomes and Blaine Gabbert.

He has never played a regular-season game.

