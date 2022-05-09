Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson waited a long time to play his first NFL game, and then, he lasted only six games last season. Fortson tore his Achilles in a game against Washington and underwent surgery Oct. 20.

Fortson, though, is making good progress in his rehab and could make his return in the next phase of organized team activities.

“There’s a chance you can get him in phase three,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday, via audio from arrowheadpride.com. “We’ll just have to see how that goes. If not, training camp. He’s done very well with his rehab. He’s another one of those who goes 100 mph per hour and wants to get going, but you have to be smart with that, too.”

Fortson spent three seasons on the Chiefs’ practice squad before earning a spot on the active roster. He had five catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns in six games in 2021, his first NFL regular-season action.

He played 54 offensive snaps and 68 on special teams.

Jody Fortson’s rehab going “very well,” giving him a chance to return in OTAs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk