Jodie Turner-Smith's take on the LBD = a black thong and extra-large bow bra

An immensely huge colossal round of applause for Jodie Turner-Smith please, because she literally just won fashion. ICYMI, last night, anyone who is anyone in the worlds of fashion and media took to the red carpet outside of London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane for Vogue's second annual Vogue World event. (Which, btw, is branded as the UK's answer to the Met Gala, so you know, a *pretty* big deal.)

Amongst the sea of celebs and prominent figures (we're talking Saffron Hocking, Little Simz, Stella McCartney, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and of course Anna Wintour and Edward Enninful), Jodie made the biggest impression of all, all thanks to her NSFW asymmetrical one-piece.

To unpack, the 37-year-old actor rocked up to the prestigious event absolutely slaying - and revolutionising - the no pants trend. Like, she literally took it to a whole other level, wearing only a pair of black thongs complete with a satin avant-garde-esque oversized bow that was carefully sculpted around the upper half of her body.

The whole gothic glam ensemble was the genius of Dutch luxury fashion house Viktor & Rolf, but it was Turner-Smith who truly transformed the look into the ultimate serve of servings. Her posture, seriousness and commitment to the cause is something we always love to see.

To finish the fit, the Queen & Slim star wore a pair of elbow-length black satin gloves with a silver bracelet and huge costume ring styled over the top. (Is it me, or is everyone sporting opera-style gloves this fashion week? See: Winnie Harlow at the same event and Julia Fox's Y2K bridal attire at NYFW.)

Turner-Smith then added a pair of black open-toe heels, all rounded off with a theatrical makeup look just as striking as the outfit itself. With pink face gems, heavy blush and dramatic eyeliner, the entire look gets 10/1000 for effort.





