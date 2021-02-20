Jodie Foster has no idea why she got a shoutout in Aaron Rodgers' MVP speech

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers caused quite a stir with his MVP speech. While most people seemed laser focused on whether Rodgers revealed he was engaged, another curious mention from Rodgers was seemingly ignored. Why in the world did actress Jodie Foster get a shoutout in Rodgers' speech?

Foster finally addressed the shoutout during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Thursday. She didn't really clear things up.

Relevant portion of the video begins at 2:20:

So, there are a few things to break down here. Foster is a huge Green Bay Packers fan. For real. She's even talked about loving the Packers on other late night talk shows.

Strangely, Foster doesn't actually know Rodgers. She had no idea she was going to get a shoutout. Foster believes Rodgers did it because "he just knows I'm his biggest fan."

While some speculated Foster had something to do with Rodgers and Shailene Woodley — Rodgers' fiancée — getting together, that's not the case. It's merely a coincidence that Foster and Woodley worked on "The Mauritanian" together. So, that's one mystery solved.

Aaron Rodgers bounced back in a big way in 2020

Rodgers deservedly took home the MVP award after throwing a league-leading 48 touchdowns in 2020. Rodgers also led the league in completion percentage, adjusted yards per attempt and interception rate.

That performance came as a bit of a surprise, as Rodgers threw just 26 touchdowns in 2019. The Packers seemed to indicate they were worried about Rodgers, selecting Jordan Love with the team's first-round pick in the NFL draft. Rodgers responded to that pick by winning his third MVP award.

Foster could also be celebrating an award win soon. She's nominated for a Golden Globes for her performance in "The Mauritanian." If Foster wins, she's already said she'll thank Rodgers in the acceptance speech.

