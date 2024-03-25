Jockeys Sam Ewing and Jack Kennedy allegedly assaulted in street attack

Ewing won on Stellar Story while Kennedy rode Teahupoo to victory at Cheltenham

Irish police are investigating after leading jockeys Sam Ewing and Jack Kennedy were allegedly assaulted in an early morning street attack.

The incident happened in Naas, County Kildare, at about 03:15 GMT on Monday, 18 March.

Both jockeys had enjoyed big winners at the Cheltenham Festival just days earlier.

"Two males, aged in their 20s, were injured during the incident," said a Garda (Irish police) spokesperson.

"No arrests have been made at this time, and inquiries are ongoing."

It was reported by the Irish Mirror that the pair were kicked and punched after Ewing was initially singled out as he walked along South Main Street.

They did not suffer serious injuries but were advised by police officers to seek medical assessment.

Both jockeys rode winners for trainer Gordon Elliott, who is based in County Meath, at the Festival the previous week.

Kennedy, who hails from County Kerry, landed the Stayers' Hurdle aboard Teahupoo.

The 24-year-old secured the Cheltenham Gold Cup three years ago with Minella Indo.

Antrim-born Ewing, 20, won the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle on 33-1 outsider Stellar Story, edging out The Jukebox Man, owned by former football manager Harry Redknapp.

Both riders have returned to racing but have not commented on the incident.