Jockey Henry Brooke in tears after poignant Cheltenham victory

Henry Brooke rides White Rhino to an emotional victory at Cheltenham - PA/Simon Marper

Jockey Henry Brooke twice broke down in tears on live television after riding to victory at Cheltenham while still mourning the death of his previous mount.

Brooke was overcome upon steering 3-1 favourite White Rhino to the winning post in the Handicap Hurdle, Friday’s final race on the card.

White Rhino’s triumph came barely half an hour after stablemate Gesskille – tipped as a Grand National entrant after winning last month’s Grand Sefton Chase over the same fences at Aintree – was fatally injured in the Glenfarclas Cross-Country Chase.

“It’s definitely one of the hardest day’s racing I’ve had to do in a long time,” a tearful Brooke told ITV Racing.

“This lad [White Rhino] was brilliant there, but nothing can bring away that we’ve lost a friend today in Gesskille and a big member of the team, and it’s just a sad day all round.

“But take nothing away from this lad. We’ve lost one star, we might have another one on our hands.

“But very emotional and I’m absolutely gutted for everybody.”

🗣️ "We've lost a friend today in Gesskille and a big member of the team, it's just a sad day."



An understandably emotional Henry Brooke on the passing of Gesskille. pic.twitter.com/1FnI0zK78c — ITV Racing (@itvracing) December 15, 2023

In a later interview with Racing TV, Brooke said he had managed to “compose” himself before breaking down again, saying: “It’s the worst day of my racing career so far.

“I’m gutted to lose that horse. He means so much to the whole yard, not just me. But you can’t take it away from this lad here [White Rhino]. He’s done his job and shows you what racing’s about. And, sadly, we have to pick ourselves up.

“That horse [Gesskille] has been a massive part of my career and I’ll be indebted to him for a long time.”

Gesskille, who won eight of his 24 races and earned £280,000 in prize money, was the most successful horse in the yard of training partners Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero.

In what was his first outing over Cheltenham’s cross-country course, the seven-year-old was in touch with the leaders until he broke down after jumping the 16th fence.

Having held himself together well enough to end the day with a win, Brooke’s emotions came flooding out afterwards.

The bittersweet victory was followed by plenty of hugs in the winners’ enclosure, including for the stable’s Rachael Lytham, who had led up Gesskille.

🗣️ 'This is where racing is one big family, everyone wants to give Rachael a hug.' ❤️ pic.twitter.com/i4gxA2cUWX — ITV Racing (@itvracing) December 15, 2023

Cheltenham racecourse released a statement in the wake of Gesskille’s death in a race won by Latenightpass.

It read: “Gesskille was immediately attended by expert veterinary professionals during our sixth race, but sadly sustained a fatal injury. Our heartfelt condolences are with his connections.”

