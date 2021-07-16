Jockey dies after being thrown from horse in Oregon race

A 29-year-old jockey died Wednesday after being thrown from his horse.

Eduardo Gutierrez-Sosa was riding 2-year-old Godfather Advice at a race in central Oregon when he was thrown over the rail, local NBC affiliate KTVZ reported. Gutierrez-Sosa appeared to land on his head and died from injuries he suffered in the fall.

The veteran jockey had ridden more than 1,500 races in a nine-year career across the Pacific Northwest, according to Horse Racing Nation.

Gutierrez-Sosa was appearing in the first race of the four-day Crooked River Roundup in Pineville, KTVZ reported. The event, which occurs near the center of the state about 125 miles southeast of Portland, was called off Wednesday night but resumed Thursday. It had been canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

“After every race Eduardo won, his children would greet him after the race with a hug and kiss at the rail,” horse racing announcer Jason Beem wrote. “Condolences to his wife Rosa and their children.”

Gutierrez-Sosa won 194 thoroughbred races and 171 quarter-horse races, according to Horse Racing Nation. A donation system has been set up for Crooked River Roundup attendees to support his family.