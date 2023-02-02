Joc Pederson's hilarious fix for difficulty telling Giants' Rogers twins apart

Joc's hilarious fix for difficulty telling Rogers twins apart originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Tyler and Taylor Rogers became the fourth set of twin brothers in MLB history to play for the same team in December, when the Giants brought the latter to San Francisco on a three-year, $33 million contract.

As cool as that is, Giants outfielder Joc Pederson recently pointed out one small problem: How will their teammates tell the pair of identical bullpen arms apart?

“I saw [the Rogers twins] did something on the internet the other day, or an interview, and if they didn’t have the name underneath -- that’s going to be a tough one all year,” Pederson told KNBR’s “Tolbert & Copes” on Wednesday.

Luckily for San Francisco, Pederson has a solution.

“They’re going to both just have to be ‘Rog’ and be OK with that.”

Tyler and Taylor have been known to pull pranks together in the past, and the brothers together in the Giants’ dugout could be a recipe for some confusing fun.

And considering the twins have wanted to play together for quite some time, they might have some particularly entertaining things planned for the clubhouse.

Pederson is hoping his quick fix can help make things easier for the team when it comes to telling the pair apart.

“‘Rog, one of you!’ Hopefully they both turn and be like, ‘Nah, this one,’” Pederson said. “I’ve never played with identical twins, so it will be crazy.”

You and the rest of the league both, Joc.

