Fantasy Baseball: Joc Pederson heads to Atlanta as MLB trading season picks up

Thursday was supposed to be a big day for the Red Sox and Yankees, as they held the distinction of being Major League Baseball’s only scheduled matchup, post All-Star festivities. Also, Boston’s top prospect, Jarren Duran, was supposed to make his major league debut as the team’s regular center fielder, for the second-half opener at Yankee Stadium. However, Duran’s highly anticipated debut will now have to wait until further notice, as Thursday’s matchup between the Red Sox and Yankees was cancelled due to the Yankees experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters on Thursday that all positive or potentially positive tests involved are players, and that most (not all) of the players who have tested positive had been vaccinated. Aaron Judge, Kyle Higashioka and Gio Urshela have been placed under COVID-19 protocols; Nestor Cortes, Jonathan Loaisiga and Wandy Peralta are the three Yankees who are confirmed positives. According to Cashman, all players are “OK.”

Judge was at the All-Star Game on Tuesday, raising contact tracing concerns regarding anyone Judge came into contact with this past week. The five players on the Red Sox who made the All-Star team are currently observing social distancing protocols, as well as undergoing additional testing. As of early Thursday evening, no news has been released regarding rescheduling, or further postponements.

Trade season picking up

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves acquired outfielder Joc Pederson from the Chicago Cubs, in exchange for minor league first baseman Bryce Bell. With Ronald Acuna Jr. now out for the season due to an ACL tear in his right knee, the Braves will need to fortify their outfield.

In his time with the Cubs, Pederson racked up a .230 average with 11 homers and a .718 OPS over 287 plate appearances. Pederson historically hits right-handed pitching well as he carries a career .837 OPS versus righties. This season, he’s slashing .271/.348/.339 in 66 plate appearances versus left-handed pitching, compared to .218/.245/.442 in 221 plate appearances versus right-handed pitching, including all 11 of his home runs.

The Braves will send their 12th ranked prospect to the Cubs, Bryce Ball. Ball just turned 23, and is a former 24th round pick out of Dallas Baptist University. He offers some power, and good patience too — with 40 walks drawn, he has a .350 OBP in 2021, and a .377 OBP over two seasons played in A-ball. He may have some contact issues as his 2021 numbers suggest: he has a .206 average, with six homers in 170 at-bats.

This could be the first of a handful of deals made by the Cubs before the trade deadline; a chunk of their roster is set to hit free agency this offseason, and they may choose to steer towards a rebuild. With a 44-46 record, they’re in third place, currently eight games back of the Milwaukee Brewers, who are 53-39. The Braves being buyers so far has been interesting, and it’s likely because the first place Mets do not have an insurmountable lead in the NL East. They enter the second half of the season at 44-45, a half game behind the second place Phillies (44-44), and four games behind the Mets (47-40).

Joc Pederson gives the Braves a power bat with Ronald Acuna Jr. done for the season. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Friday’s Matchup of the Day

Kyle Hendricks (11-4, 3.77 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 80 K) vs. Madison Bumgarner (4-5, 5.73 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 64K)

Kyle Hendricks opens up the second half of the 2021 season for the Cubs, after pitching at least six innings in his last 11 starts. Hendricks leads the major leagues in wins, but interestingly enough, leads the National League in home runs given up, and hits. He carries forth a 80/20 K/BB ratio across 105 innings pitched over 18 starts.

Madison Bumgarner makes the start for Arizona, for the first time since being placed on the injured list in June, due to left shoulder inflammation. The 31-year-old was once among the best starters in baseball, and yes, he threw an unofficial no-hitter earlier this year, but still isn't a recommended fantasy option.

American League Quick Hits

John Means (shoulder) gave up two runs in three-plus innings in his rehab start with Triple-A Norfolk. ... Nick Anderson (elbow) will throw live batting practice on Friday at Port Charlotte. ... White Sox acquired C Deivy Grullon from the Rays for cash considerations. ... Yankees promoted INF/OF Hoy Jun Park to their taxi squad. ... Astros released RHP Hector Velázquez...RHP Pedro Báez is beginning a rehab assignment at Low-A Fayetteville. ... Chris Sale (elbow) will make his next rehab start for Double-A Portland on Tuesday. ... Rays manager Kevin Cash said Thursday that Tyler Glasnow (elbow) has begun playing catch "lightly.". ... Chris Archer (forearm) will shift his minor league rehab assignment to Triple-A Durham on Saturday. ... Major League Baseball has upheld the 10-game suspension on Hector Santiago for foreign-substance use. ... Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto confirmed Thursday that the team will recall OF prospect Jarred Kelenic ahead of Friday's second-half opener against the Angels. ... Yankees purchased the contract of OF Trey Amburgey from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

National League Quick Hits

Tommy La Stella (thumb) was scratched from the lineup on Thursday for Triple-A Sacramento. ... The Mets plan to activate J.D. Davis (finger) on Friday off the 60-day injured list. ... Logan Webb was scratched from his start on Thursday for Low-A San Jose...Carlos Carrasco fired two scoreless innings in his rehab start for High-A Brooklyn on Thursday. ... Aaron Nola (COVID-19) is not listed among the Phillies' projected starters for their weekend series against the Marlins. ... Sonny Gray (rib) is expected to return to the Reds' starting rotation on Sunday against the Brewers. ... Reds placed RHP Art Warren on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to July 12, with a left oblique strain. ... Dodgers optioned 1B/OF Zach Reks to Triple-A Oklahoma City.