  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fantasy Baseball: Joc Pederson heads to Atlanta as MLB trading season picks up

Janice Scurio
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

Thursday was supposed to be a big day for the Red Sox and Yankees, as they held the distinction of being Major League Baseball’s only scheduled matchup, post All-Star festivities. Also, Boston’s top prospect, Jarren Duran, was supposed to make his major league debut as the team’s regular center fielder, for the second-half opener at Yankee Stadium. However, Duran’s highly anticipated debut will now have to wait until further notice, as Thursday’s matchup between the Red Sox and Yankees was cancelled due to the Yankees experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. 

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters on Thursday that all positive or potentially positive tests involved are players, and that most (not all) of the players who have tested positive had been vaccinated. Aaron Judge, Kyle Higashioka and Gio Urshela have been placed under COVID-19 protocols; Nestor Cortes, Jonathan Loaisiga and Wandy Peralta are the three Yankees who are confirmed positives. According to Cashman, all players are “OK.” 

Judge was at the All-Star Game on Tuesday, raising contact tracing concerns regarding anyone Judge came into contact with this past week. The five players on the Red Sox who made the All-Star team are currently observing social distancing protocols, as well as undergoing additional testing. As of early Thursday evening, no news has been released regarding rescheduling, or further postponements.

Trade season picking up

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves acquired outfielder Joc Pederson from the Chicago Cubs, in exchange for minor league first baseman Bryce Bell. With Ronald Acuna Jr. now out for the season due to an ACL tear in his right knee, the Braves will need to fortify their outfield. 

In his time with the Cubs, Pederson racked up a .230 average with 11 homers and a .718 OPS over 287 plate appearances. Pederson historically hits right-handed pitching well as he carries a career .837 OPS versus righties. This season, he’s slashing .271/.348/.339 in 66 plate appearances versus left-handed pitching, compared to .218/.245/.442 in 221 plate appearances versus right-handed pitching, including all 11 of his home runs.

The Braves will send their 12th ranked prospect to the Cubs, Bryce Ball. Ball just turned 23, and is a former 24th round pick out of Dallas Baptist University. He offers some power, and good patience too — with 40 walks drawn, he has a .350 OBP in 2021, and a .377 OBP over two seasons played in A-ball. He may have some contact issues as his 2021 numbers suggest: he has a .206 average, with six homers in 170 at-bats.

This could be the first of a handful of deals made by the Cubs before the trade deadline; a chunk of their roster is set to hit free agency this offseason, and they may choose to steer towards a rebuild. With a 44-46 record, they’re in third place, currently eight games back of the Milwaukee Brewers, who are 53-39. The Braves being buyers so far has been interesting, and it’s likely because the first place Mets do not have an insurmountable lead in the NL East. They enter the second half of the season at 44-45, a half game behind the second place Phillies (44-44), and four games behind the Mets (47-40). 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 15: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Joc Pederson #24 of the Chicago Cubs in action against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 15, 2021 in New York City. The Mets defeated the Cubs 3-2. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Joc Pederson gives the Braves a power bat with Ronald Acuna Jr. done for the season. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Friday’s Matchup of the Day

Kyle Hendricks (11-4, 3.77 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 80 K) vs. Madison Bumgarner (4-5, 5.73 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 64K)

Kyle Hendricks opens up the second half of the 2021 season for the Cubs, after pitching at least six innings in his last 11 starts. Hendricks leads the major leagues in wins, but interestingly enough, leads the National League in home runs given up, and hits. He carries forth a 80/20 K/BB ratio across 105 innings pitched over 18 starts.

Madison Bumgarner makes the start for Arizona, for the first time since being placed on the injured list in June, due to left shoulder inflammation. The 31-year-old was once among the best starters in baseball, and yes, he threw an unofficial no-hitter earlier this year, but still isn't a recommended fantasy option.

Editor’s Note: Drafting is only half the battle! Get an edge on your competition with our MLB Season Tools - available in our EDGE+ Roto tier for $3.99/mo. (annually) or $9.99/mo. (monthly) - that are packed with rankings, projections, a trade evaluator, start/sit tools and much more. And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

American League Quick Hits

John Means (shoulder) gave up two runs in three-plus innings in his rehab start with Triple-A Norfolk. ... Nick Anderson (elbow) will throw live batting practice on Friday at Port Charlotte. ... White Sox acquired C Deivy Grullon from the Rays for cash considerations. ... Yankees promoted INF/OF Hoy Jun Park to their taxi squad. ... Astros released RHP Hector Velázquez...RHP Pedro Báez is beginning a rehab assignment at Low-A Fayetteville. ... Chris Sale (elbow) will make his next rehab start for Double-A Portland on Tuesday. ... Rays manager Kevin Cash said Thursday that Tyler Glasnow (elbow) has begun playing catch "lightly.". ... Chris Archer (forearm) will shift his minor league rehab assignment to Triple-A Durham on Saturday. ... Major League Baseball has upheld the 10-game suspension on Hector Santiago for foreign-substance use. ... Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto confirmed Thursday that the team will recall OF prospect Jarred Kelenic ahead of Friday's second-half opener against the Angels. ... Yankees purchased the contract of OF Trey Amburgey from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

National League Quick Hits

Tommy La Stella (thumb) was scratched from the lineup on Thursday for Triple-A Sacramento. ... The Mets plan to activate J.D. Davis (finger) on Friday off the 60-day injured list. ... Logan Webb was scratched from his start on Thursday for Low-A San Jose...Carlos Carrasco fired two scoreless innings in his rehab start for High-A Brooklyn on Thursday. ... Aaron Nola (COVID-19) is not listed among the Phillies' projected starters for their weekend series against the Marlins. ... Sonny Gray (rib) is expected to return to the Reds' starting rotation on Sunday against the Brewers. ... Reds placed RHP Art Warren on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to July 12, with a left oblique strain. ... Dodgers optioned 1B/OF Zach Reks to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Recommended Stories

  • Raiders C Andre James named worst starting center in the NFL

    Raiders C Andre James named worst starting center in the NFL

  • What Mets need to do to win NL East, hit over 88.5 wins projection | What Are The Odds?

    The guys discuss the likelihood of the Mets hitting their new 88.5 win total and clinching the NL East. Anthony McCarron explains why it doesn't look like the Braves are backing down after trading for OF Joc Pederson. The Mets need to get their offense going and win the MLB Trade Deadline within the division. McCarron gives his trade proposal for the Mets to acquire Cubs' 3B Kris Bryant. Watch more What Are the Odds: https://sny.tv/shows/what-are-the-odds About What Are The Odds?: What Are The Odds combines sports betting with entertaining, engaging and insightful sports discussion. With talent from BNNY, FNNY and other SNY shows we create conversational sports betting content while still delivering the same impactful topics New York sports fans are used to. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • The Daily Sweat: MLB returns with the disappointing Yankees as favorites

    The Yankees need some wins this weekend.

  • Fantasy Baseball Week Ahead: Two-start pitcher guide

    Seth Trachtman looks at next week's two-start pitchers and some factors you should keep in mind with the MLB trade deadline approaching.

  • Five observations from the first half of the 2021 MLB season

    The NL West might produce three playoff teams and the Yankees could be a .500 team. Here's five observations about the first half.

  • The MLB Yahoo Cup Hot Corner: Round 17

    Welcome to the MLB Yahoo Cup Hot Corner! This free-to-enter, single-entry fantasy baseball contest consists of 27 rounds where the top 1,075 overall entries and the top 70 entries per round share $10,000, with $1,000 to first and $50 to first per round. Scoring will be cumulative across all rounds, with your seven lowest scores […] The post The MLB Yahoo Cup Hot Corner: Round 17 appeared first on Awesemo.com.

  • 6 NY Yankees infected with COVID-19

    Aaron Judge had just played in an All-Star game in Denver on Tuesday before testing positive, raising concerns he may have exposed players on other teams.

  • Jerry Blevins on what Mets should do at 2021 MLB Trade Deadline | Shea Anything

    On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Doug Williams asks Jerry Blevins what he would do at the MLB Trade Deadline if he was in the shoes of acting Mets GM Zack Scott. Jerry reveals what he would add to the team and what he would look to leave alone. About Shea Anything: Subscribe below to the Shea Anything Podcast to hear Doug Williams, Andy Martino and Keith Hernandez talk New York Mets all season long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql Baseball Night in New York host Doug Williams, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, SNY Analyst and Mets legend Keith Hernandez, and former Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins bring you the Shea Anything podcast! The guys discuss and debate everything surrounding the New York Mets, with two editions weekly to provide the ultimate fan with insider access, exclusive interviews, and unique stories about the team from Queens. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Detroit Tigers doubleheader vs. Minnesota Twins postponed: New doubleheader on Saturday

    Detroit Tigers will play Minnesota Twins twice Friday, July 16, 2021. Watch on Bally Sports Detroit or listen on 97.1 FM (in Detroit).

  • Braves trade for Cubs OF Joc Pederson following Ronald Acuna Jr. injury

    The Braves added a power bat to their lineup after losing Ronald Acuna Jr. for the season.

  • Here's when postponed Red Sox-Yankees game will be made up

    Major League Baseball has announced the make-up date for Thursday's postponed Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees game.

  • Second-half fantasy baseball moves to make right now

    With the second half of the fantasy baseball season ready to go, Scott Pianowski has several moves contending managers should consider.

  • Kelenic Comeback

    Jorge Montanez discusses Jarred Kelenic's return to Seattle and why Jarren Duran is worth a pickup in the latest Waiver Wired. (Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Golf-DeChambeau plays pantomime villain but survives cut

    Bryson DeChambeau was booed by the British Open crowd at Royal St George's on Friday when he opted to hit his tee shot at the first hole of his second round with an iron rather than a driver. The long-hitting American had apologised on Thursday for what he described as "very unprofessional" comments he made about his Cobra driver after a wayward opening 71. DeChambeau assumed the role of pantomime villain as he stood on the first tee, turning to acknowledge the spectators as they voiced their disapproval at his decision not to use the most powerful club in his bag.

  • A controversial member of the Australian women's basketball team is withdrawing from the Olympics, saying the Olympic bubble is 'terrifying'

    "No family. No friends. No fans. No support system outside of my team. It's honestly terrifying for me," she wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.

  • Aaron Judge, Gio Urshela, Kyle Higashioka test positive for COVID-19; Yankees-Red Sox to play Friday

    Aaron Judge, Gio Urshela, and Kyle Higashioka all tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Yam Madar: ‘I’m coming to work and coming to earn my place’

    The Israeli prospect is ready to join the Boston Celtics next season.

  • Cubs begin fire sale by dealing Joc Pederson to Braves

    This could be the first of many trades for Chicago.

  • MLB DFS Plays: Friday 7/16

    Brad Johnson finds the best MLB DFS Plays for Friday, July 16. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

  • The Dodgers and Angels need pitchers. Here are 10 possible trade options for them

    Here's a look at 10 starting pitchers that the Dodgers and Angels could target in trades this month.