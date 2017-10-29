Joc Pederson borrows Kirk Cousins' catchphrase after World Series homer

The Los Angeles Dodgers evened up the World Series on Saturday night, defeating the Houston Astros 6-2 in Game 4 behind clutch hits from Cody Bellinger and Joc Pederson. The Dodgers duo combined for three hits over the final three innings — a Pederson three-run homer and a pair of Bellinger doubles — and they also mixed in a couple fun celebrations.

For Bellinger, the first double marked the end of an 0-for-13 start to the World Series. He celebrated by exhaling, clapping his hands and jokingly asking for the ball.

As for Pederson’s celebration, well, let’s just say we’ve seen and heard this before.

Joc Pederson just Kirk Cousins’d pic.twitter.com/veXMj0ECfC — Danny (@recordsANDradio) October 29, 2017





Almost two years to the day that Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins blew up the Internet with his “You like that?” celebration, Pederson brought it back on baseball’s biggest stage.

Joc Pederson doing his best Kirk Cousins impression pic.twitter.com/QL5FLoz6CP — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 29, 2017





Yes, we absolutely do like that. Thanks for asking.

Many have tried to emulate Cousins’ catchphrase since then. Few have pulled it off like Pederson.

It certainly helps that Pederson was in the moment, rather than trying to manufacture the emotion and passion necessary to give it the full impact. After smashing a three-run homer to extend the Dodgers’ lead in the ninth inning, Pederson was in that riding high frame of mind.

It’s also possible he was so pumped up, he didn’t realize what he was yelling. We wouldn’t be surprised if that were true based on the emotional screams heard during this series. Some of which FOX Sports probably wishes weren’t caught on a hot mic.

That’s how it goes though. Baseball is often fueled by those emotions. Especially now, when every play can tip the scales and potentially decide a season.