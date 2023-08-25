These jobs are on the line as Bills close their preseason against Bears

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As has been the case throughout the Buffalo Bills training camp and preseason, the vast majority of the 53-man roster that will seek a fourth straight AFC East division title is decided.

The Bills have a veteran team with a nice mix of youth and coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane don’t have very many critical decisions to make when rosters need to be pared to the regular-season limit by Tuesday.

Still, while not critical, there are several tough calls to make - three starting spots, plus backup and special teams roles at the back end of the roster - and Saturday’s 1 p.m. preseason finale against the Bears at Soldier Field is the final proving ground for those players still in the hunt for jobs.

Interestingly, some players fighting to make the team will likely lose some reps because McDermott has decided to play his starters for a portion of this game which may be in response to the sloppy, lackluster performance the Bills had in Pittsburgh last week.

Here are five players to keep an eye on Saturday:

Bills offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence between drills at training camp.

All summer, my thought has been that McDermott would stick with what he knows early in the season, and that’s veteran Ryan Bates as the starter, working Torrence in little by little until he was ready to take over. Well, based on usage in the first two preseason games and how he has performed in practice with the first team, it’s looking like Torrence is going to be the opening night starter in New York.

“We’ve thrown a lot at him and we continue to rotate those guys and do some different things there,” offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said. “But I think in terms of him in general, he’s really come in and just progressively gotten better and better each week. I think that’s the exciting part about it. When he makes a mistake he learns from it and that’s half the battle as a player and what you want to see as a coach. And I think the physical tools speak for themselves with him.”

As for Bates, he may now be in the mix at left guard because Connor McGovern suffered a knee injury Wednesday and will not play. McDermott was vague on how serious it is or how long McGovern could be out. If he misses times, Bates will probably get a chance to compete for that starting spot with fellow veteran David Edwards. Guard continues to be an issue for the Bills, just like in past years.

RB Ty Johnson

New York Jets running back Ty Johnson (25) carries past Houston Texans outside linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) in the second half of an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

This very well could be a one-off for the fifth-year pro. He was signed earlier in the week as a free agent, having been released by the Jets back in April, and it felt like he was brought in merely to shoulder some of the load in the run game Saturday with the top three backs - James Cook, Damien Harris and Latavius Murray - expected to get only a little playing time.

However, Johnson is an interesting player in that he can help a team as a runner, a receiver, and he has been a core four special teamer in the past. Harris practiced all week, but he has battled injuries throughout his career and I have to wonder whether the signing of Johnson pertains to the Bills being worried about Harris’ durability. He missed multiple games in all four seasons that he played in New England with a variety of ailments, six of those games coming last year.

Again, maybe none of that worries the Bills, but if Johnson shows some spark against the Bears, the Bills may have an interesting decision on their hands. Cutting Harris creates a dead cap hit of $1 million but would save about $770,000 on the cap.

DT Jordan Phillips

Bills defensive lineman Jordan Phillips was able to take part in training camp drills.

He said earlier in the week that he’s playing for the first time in the preseason, and while I don’t think his position on the team is in doubt, I’m not ruling it out, either. Phillips has been a good player in his two stints with the Bills from 2018-19 and then in 2022. But in the last three seasons including 2020 and 2021 with the Cardinals, he has been an injury-prone player as he has participated in just 30 of a possible 49 games.

Last year he suffered a shoulder injury which required offseason surgery and he only just came off the PUP list a couple weeks ago. When you look at the numbers, are the Bills going to keep four or five defensive tackles? Phillips is up against starters Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones, plus younger options in Poona Ford and Tim Settle in the rotation. Last year, the Bills kept four (Ford was not here) and they had two on the practice squad.

When you look at the dead cap hit to release Phillips, it’s the lowest of the group at $1.2 million (Ford is next at $1.5 million) and it would free up $1.6 million if the Bills think they need to go find a viable backup offensive tackle once league-wide cuts are made.

“When Jordan’s healthy he’s a dominant player,” assistant head coach/defensive line coach Eric Washington said. “We know what he brings to the table when he’s healthy as a run defender, as a pass rusher, as a one-on-one guy.”

Bills linebackers A.J. Klein (52) and Dorian Williams go over their positioning during training camp.

It’s hard to believe that going into the final regular-season tuneup the 32-year-old Klein is even in this mix. I can guarantee you this was not what McDermott and Beane were anticipating because they were putting their stock in either Tyrel Dodson or Terrel Bernard earning the right to be Tremaine Edmunds’ replacement at middle linebacker. That hasn’t happened.

“You could look at that one or two ways,” Washington said. “Right now we have two or three guys we really feel great about and they’re making our decision extremely tough, so you can look at it that way, but disappointment? Absolutely not.”

Of course, that’s kind of what Washington has to say, right? Dodson has looked exactly the way he has his entire career, a backup player you can plug in there in a pinch. And Bernard, whose lack of size has always been a concern, suffered a hamstring injury and hasn’t been able to play or practice for two weeks.

So now the old reliable Klein, emphasis on old, has a real chance to be the Week 1 starter. That’s not great because Klein is a limited player in pass coverage, and even as a run defender it’s not like he’s the second coming of Ray Lewis in there.

CB Christian Benford

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) brings down Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

It sure looks like Dane Jackson has won the starting spot opposite Tre’Davious White and if he starts and doesn’t play very long in this game, well, there’s your answer. Benford and Kaiir Elam have been waging their own battle behind Jackson and right now it’s too close to call, so perhaps this game will tip the scales one way or the other.

“He’s done some good things,” McDermott said of Benford. “He’s very quiet and doesn’t say a lot off the field. He just comes in and does his job and doesn’t say a lot. He’s prepared and he’s done a good job to this point.”

Ultimately, Benford having this chance to be the top backup is a great achievement for him, but also a disappointing indictment on the progress made by Elam, the Bills’ first-round pick in 2022. Elam simply has not distinguished himself as a player the Bills can rely on and if that doesn’t change at some point this season, Elam is going to creep closer into bust territory.

Reminder that he’s not there yet, but if he can’t beat out a sixth-round pick in Benford, who played collegiately at Villanova, for a more prominent backup role, that’s a problem.

Sal Maiorana can be reached at maiorana@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Buffalo Bills preseason game vs. Chicago Bears: 5 players to watch