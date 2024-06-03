JOB'S FINISHED: St. Anthony defeats Maroa-Forsyth to capture program's second state championship

Jun. 2—PEORIA — The hugs. The tears. The smiles. The dogpile.

The state championship.

Those are some of the memories that players, coaches, parents and fans will always remember and the St. Anthony baseball team included themselves in that mix early Sunday morning when the Bulldogs captured the program's second state championship — first in Class 2A — with an 8-5 victory over Maroa-Forsyth at Dozer Park in Peoria.

A game originally scheduled to start at 7 p.m. was delayed several hours due to rain. Illinois High School Association (IHSA) officials managed to get the game in, though, with St. Anthony starting pitcher Aiden Lauritzen throwing the first offering at 10:05 p.m.

"There's definitely no protocol for something like this," Kreke said. "They stayed loose on their own. I gave them the opportunity, 'Hey, we can go grab us a bite to eat,' and they said, 'No, we're staying here.' They were just playing hacky sack and played a little catch with my kids and they played loose.

"That's what these guys do; they don't let the moment get too big. I've been saying that a lot, but it really is true."

For this team, it almost seemed like it didn't matter what time the game started, either. There was no losing it.

Lauritzen started the game by getting senior Kaiden Maurer to ground out to second. Mitch Williams then drew a walk and was forced out at second after Tate Brandenburg grounded into a fielder's choice.

The first-base umpire, though, ruled that Brandenburg was indeed out on the throw, completing the double play and, in turn, angering Trojans head coach Sean Martin, who barked at the umpires following the ruling.

Beau Adams then led off the bottom of the first with a base hit. Lauritzen then sacrificed Adams to second and Brock Fearday barrelled the first pitch he saw from Connor Kelly to left-center field, scoring Adams.

Connor Roepke then lined out to short for the second out.

Brady Hatton then made it 2-0 after his double scored Fearday.

Maroa-Forsyth then worked the bases loaded in the top of the second.

Zayn Giles started with a base hit. Andy Munjoy did the same before Ace Giles grounded out to first, advancing both runners.

Cayden Rose then struck out on a dropped third strike for the second out.

Kelly then drew a walk before Lauritzen struck out Ian Reid, ending the inning.

St. Anthony then stamped five runs on the board in the bottom of the second to increase its lead to 7-0.

Will Fearday started with a single. Henry Brent then flew out to left and Max Koenig grounded out.

Adams then reached on a base hit before Lauritzen hit one, scoring a sliding Will Fearday to make it 3-0.

Brock Fearday then hit a single to score Adams, Roepke was hit by a pitch and Hatton hit a bases-clearing double to make the tally.

The Trojans answered with two runs in the top of the third.

Maurer led off the frame with a base hit. Williams drew a walk and Brandenburg grounded into a fielder's choice, advancing Maurer to third.

Zayn Giles then hit a two-run double to cut the deficit to five runs, 7-2.

Lauritzen got Munjoy to line out to center and Ace Giles to ground out to first, though, retiring the side.

Will Fearday then started the bottom of the third by getting hit by a pitch.

Brent then flew out to center and Koenig flew out to left.

Will Fearday then snagged second base and Adams drove him in on a base hit to make it 8-2.

Maroa-Forsyth continued to hang around, though.

The Trojans made it a four-run game midway through the fourth.

Rose started the frame with a walk. Kelly then grounded into a fielder's choice and Reid grounded out for the second out of the frame and a runner on second.

Maurer then drew a walk. Williams followed with an RBI single, scoring Kelly and Maurer to make it 8-4.

The Bulldogs then looked to tack on more runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Lauritzen was hit by a pitch to start. Brock Fearday then popped out to second and Roepke hit a single, but Hatton and Sam Link flew out to right to end the opportunity.

Lauritzen then started the fifth by yielding a base hit to Munjoy.

He worked around that hit, though, retiring the next three batters in order. Lauritzen struck out Ace Giles and got Rose and Kelly to pop out.

St. Anthony went down in order in the bottom of the fifth. Will Fearday lined out, Brent flew out and Koenig grounded out.

Lauritzen then got Reid to strike out to start the sixth and Maurer to ground out.

Williams then hit a single and Brandenburg drew a walk. Zayn Giles then hit a single, scoring Williams and making it 8-5.

Lauritzen then got Cole Moody to pop out to Hatton and ending what was a late night for the sophomore.

"My control wasn't anywhere near what I hoped or what we needed. I just went out there and had to battle," Lauritzen said. "I got us through 5 2/3 decent innings and set Joe up pretty nice."

Lauritzen faced 30 batters. He threw 116 pitches, 65 for strikes.

Kreke was especially pleased with his fifth inning.

"Aiden went out there in the fifth inning and that was his best inning of the game, I thought," he said. "He had a different look in his eye. He was excited to be out there. He had a fire in his belly and he commanded the strike zone that inning."

Kreke added that Lauritzen has "earned the right to fail."

Coming into the start, Lauritzen had a 1.21 earned run average in 52 innings.

Where he struggled at against Maora-Forsyth was finding the zone.

"He's earned that right to fail a little bit and today, he kind of failed a little bit in throwing strikes. In that fourth inning, we basically challenged him," Kreke said. "We said, 'Aiden, you're at 81 (pitches); we're gonna ride you. We're gonna ride you and we're gonna get everything we can out of you, whether it be one inning or one more batter. We want you to go as long as you can.'"

And he did just that.

"Those last five outs that he got; they were gritty, gritty outs," Kreke said. "He got everything he could out of what he had today. We say a lot of times, 'Give me 100 percent of what you got today and he gave us 100 percent of that."

Junior Joseph Tegeler then came in, hoping to preserve the lead.

Ace Giles started the frame by reaching on an error. Rose then popped out to Roepke behind home plate. Kelly popped out to Hatton and Reid struck out swinging, ending a wild, two-hour contest.

The state championship game was Tegeler's first appearance since the regional championship tilt against Newton, too.

"He hasn't pitched the regional championship and that was in an inning where we were up 8-0," Kreke said. "We brought him in to keep him fresh, not knowing when that moment was going to be, but, man, what a job he did."

Following the final out, the Bulldogs' dugout cleared and stormed toward the mound before dogpiling on Tegeler.

"Extremely grateful," Kreke said. "To have the staff that we have, the players, everybody involved. It's taken some years of hard work. You don't just step into a program and just win. It takes years of building up to this point. Getting young men to buy into that process of putting the hard work in.

"That work ethic, that drive, everything you want to say, I really don't have the words to really describe this group."

A senior group of Adams, Roepke, Koenig, Nick Ruholl and Jordan Jones get to end their high school careers on top.

"Not everyone gets to end their season on a win and with this group of guys?" Roepke said. "I'm going to remember this (for the rest) of my life."

"We finally did it," Koenig added. "We knew what we could do at the start of the year and this just means everything to know that we finally got the job done."

"I'm super happy and relieved," Adams continued. "I believe this team had a chance to win a state championship last year, as well, but there's a huge difference between having the talent to do it and actually going out and doing it. Going out and finishing it; huge relief for me and my whole team.

"We deserve it."

St. Anthony ends the season with a 27-5-1 record.

The Bulldogs outscored their opponents 46-10 in the postseason and 20-6 in the state tournament.

"The bats were hot since we came to Peoria," Kreke said. "These guys were excited. They never let the moment get too big. They stayed within themselves. They trusted the process; all the goals we had for ourselves of being the best teammates we could be and holding each other accountable. That all plays into their at-bats and the process they've gone through.

"It's just been an unbelievable ride and I couldn't be happier for this group of guys."

Whatever nerves his team had didn't show during the course of either game and especially not in the most important contest of the season, either.

"There's nerves. There's nerves any which way you look at it," Kreke said. "We've mentioned that and talked about it. You can take it one of two ways. You can take one for fear or scared or you can take it and use it for excitement and you can elevate your play."

Kreke, too, elevated himself after this weekend.

He can now call himself a state champion coach and someone that was able to win the last game of the season.

"How many times can you ever ask a coach, 'Hey, have you won the last game of the season?'" Kreke said. "There have been a lot of really good coaches who have never done this and that is no knock to any coach. It's tough."

Though boasting 20-plus wins, the road to this championship was never easy.

St. Anthony battled through adversity late, losing four of its final six games to end the regular season.

Kreke and his staff and players managed to ride that, however, and end up on top regardless.

What they also did, though, was turn their mantra around.

The job is now finished.