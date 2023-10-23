The jobs downturn is here – who will get hurt and how bad will it be?

John Lynes was one of the first to notice when companies slowed hiring. His recruitment firm, Ashdown Group, was seeing 100 applicants per job at the start of the year. Now he sees 150 on average – a 50pc rise.

“It’s a much harder market this year for businesses and for employees,” he says. “There are slightly more people available and fewer jobs. Employers are not hiring for growth and they are not giving the salary increases that they were.”

Britain’s jobs market remains historically active: there are still 162,000 more open roles available than there were before Covid.

But for Lynes, who receives 20,000 to 30,000 applications a month for jobs in areas such as IT, human resources and accounting, it doesn’t feel that way.

“I would say that pre-Covid was a stronger period of time than now,” he says.

“I think we’re just about keeping out of a recession if I’m honest. The job market has dropped by at least 25pc this year across all areas. The economy and businesses are just keeping their heads above water.”

The number of vacancies across the economy peaked at 1.3m last spring during a post-pandemic hiring boom, figures from the Office for National Statistics show. Every month since, the jobs market has weakened, slowly succumbing to the pressure from 15-year high interest rates.

Unemployment has crept higher at the same time. The jobless rate has risen from a 50-year low of 3.5pc to 4.3pc.

Robert Walters, Pagegroup and Hays – Britain’s three publicly listed recruitment groups – have all complained of declining fee incomes in recent trading updates.

Struggles include cautious employees rejecting offers, companies advertising far fewer permanent roles and high inflation and interest rates knocking confidence in tech and financial services. Recruiters have cut jobs themselves in response to the market downturn.

LinkedIn last week announced it was shedding 668 staff in its second round of layoffs this year, another sign of the air coming out of the post-Covid jobs market.

White-collar jobs are taking the biggest hit from the ongoing downturn, according to Neil Carberry, chief executive of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC).

“I think traditional blue-collar work is more protected. Certainly, in roles where there is high human contact, hourly paid work like hospitality, care, logistics – all of those haven’t seen any downturn in opportunities, whereas across the rest of the labour market things have cooled.”

Bankers, coders, advertising creatives and other “knowledge” workers are at the sharp end of this downturn, feeling the pain of hiring freezes, redundancies and lower pay offers.

ONS figures show that high-skilled roles are seeing some of the biggest jumps in redundancy rates. Layoffs in professional, scientific and technical roles have risen nearly fivefold since last year and more than doubled in the information and communication sectors.

Meanwhile, transport and hospitality have seen redundancies rise only very slightly.

Carberry says: “A couple of years ago I was talking to members in the IT sector who were getting forced into counteroffers that by the end of the negotiation saw salaries that were doubling. We are not there now.

“By contrast, I think what our members are finding is lots more negotiation around flexible working and benefits rather than pay.

”There’s a real sense in the labour market of hot spots and cold spots.”

Recruiters are hesitant to predict how deep the jobs downturn will get – but most are expecting it to carry on well into next year.

The Office for Budget Responsibility in March predicted unemployment would peak at 4.4pc in 2024. However, that now seems optimistic as interest rates have risen by a percentage point more than the watchdog expected to 5.25pc.

Most of the impact from the 14 interest rate rises seen since December 2021 has yet to be felt. It means the pain will start spreading.

Jack Kennedy at jobs website Indeed says: “Areas that haven’t necessarily seen a big hit yet may be more exposed to a slowdown – like hospitality, leisure, retail.

“As the impact of higher interest rates continues to bite and more households are refinancing on more expensive mortgages, that leaves them with less income to spend on discretionary items. That’s likely to feed into weaker labour market conditions in those sectors.”

Another challenge is the impending rise in the minimum wage.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, has pledged to raise the National Living Wage to at least £11 an hour next year for over-23s, up from its current level of £10.42. Labour wants to push it even higher.

While this is a boost for low-paid workers who keep their jobs, the higher costs for companies will put pressure on sectors such as hospitality and retail. It could fuel job losses.

Carberry says many bosses have already started deploying “coping mechanisms” to deal with rapidly rising wages. Bosses are choosing to work more overtime themselves rather than hiring extra staff. Others are cutting back shifts to control costs.

”People lose hours before they lose jobs,” he says. “Restaurants may choose to close an extra night a week for example. And that’s where we need to be a bit careful. If the minimum wage rises too high, you could end up with workers earning more per hour but being offered fewer hours and ultimately earning less.”

For now, most companies are focused on how they can retain staff even as economic storm clouds gather, says Chris Gray from recruiter Manpower.

“We’ve seen more of a shift to investing in existing workers and cutting back on the hiring of external workers, save for niche roles or skills,” he says. “They’re doing whatever they can to point the money that they have to retention, which is why we’re seeing this cooling in demand.”

Huw Pill, the Bank of England’s chief economist, recently highlighted a “big discrepancy” between the pay of new hires and existing staff, with workers enjoying better opportunities and higher pay than people looking for a job because employers are focused on holding onto people.

Pill said the trend may lead to the “re-emergence of insider-outsider dynamics in wage-setting”, which could keep inflation high even as unemployment rises because more people are “outside” the jobs market.

Lynes fears that it will be young people in need of experience who will struggle the most in the tougher market.

“Those who suffer are probably the people who are trying to get entry-level jobs and who are not in work yet or have been let go. They’re finding it harder to stay employed because there are fewer jobs around and more competition.”

One thing is clear: the jobs downturn is here and it is only just beginning.