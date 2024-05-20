Jobe recognised with special EA FC Team of the Season card

[Getty Images]

Jobe Bellingham has been recognised by EA FC and has been given a special mixed league Team of the Season 92 rated card.

For comparison Mbappe, Haaland and De Bruyne are the game's highest rated male players and their regular cards are 91.

New players are added every Sunday - Gyokeres (94), Firmino (94), Bonucci (93) and Summerville (92) were among the other players added this week alongside the Sunderland midfielder.

Other previous Championship players include Vardy (92), Szmodics (90), Davis (91), Walker-Peters (89) and Dewsbury-Hall (90).

Jobe is the joint highest rated Championship player and the only Sunderland player to be recognised in the same category.