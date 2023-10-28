Do Your Job: Who is x-factor Dolphins player Patriots must stop?

The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots matched up earlier in the season in a game where the Patriots ended up falling short. This week, the two teams will run it back with the Patriots heading to Miami to take on the fastest and most productive offense in the league.

The Patriots are fresh off of a statement victory over the Buffalo Bills, and they will look to continue their good play from the previous week. However, they will need to counteract this week’s x-factor player.

The goal of this series is to take a look, week-by-week, at the x-factor, which is the player with the best chance to impact the outcome of the game.

In the Week 2 meeting, that player was Tyreek Hill, and although Hill will likely play a significant role in this game, there is a more important player for this matchup making his regular season debut with the Dolphins.

That player is six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who has been giving elite NFL receivers troubles for year. The veteran defensive back was a big-time acquisition for the Dolphins this offseason, but he has yet to see the field.

His presence this week means more to the Patriots than trying to stop Tyreek Hill, which they will be trying to do regardless.

Ramsey forms an incredible duo with four-time Pro Bowl corner Xavien Howard. The Patriots offense looked good last week after their offensive line played a great game, but the Bills are having issues with their defense and in particular, their cornerback room.

Receivers Kendrick Bourne and Demario “Pop” Douglas, the best two options for the Patriots, had good games last week, and quarterback Mac Jones was able to make the correct reads. However, if Ramsey plays, it might not matter if the offensive line plays well because Jones might be forced into some coverage sack situations.

Jones needs to have a very good game this week if Ramsey plays because offensive line play alone won’t make make him look as good as it did last week. Receivers will have a tough time getting open, which means Jones will need to fit his throws into tight windows.

There’s no better way of proving naysayers wrong than beating one of the best cornerback tandems in the NFL. It would prove that Jones’ issues in New England has more to do with poor offensive line play than anything else.

Even with receivers having harder times getting open, the ability of the offensive line to compete and stall Miami’s pass-rush will allow Jones and company to have a better control of the game. Win or lose, this will be Jones’ opportunity to show why the Patriots need a true No. 1 weapon to help him beat the likes of Howard and Ramsey in future matchups.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire