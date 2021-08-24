How the job was won starring Jameis Winston
If it were up to me, Jameis Winston is the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints.
On Monday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars Winston started his first NFL game in a few seasons, and looked as sharp as ever. He was a confident, decisive quarterback in both the pre-snap phase of the play, as well as the post-snap phase. He threw with timing and accuracy, and with a deep understanding of route concepts and coverages.
Winston also took advantage of blitz situations, as well as coverage situations based on knowledge gained pre-snap thanks to movement and motion.
Let’s dive into his game and look at five throws that illustrate these concepts:
Again, if it were up to me, Jameis Winston is the starting quarterback for the Saints come Week 1.
It is, however, not up to me.