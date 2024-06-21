'Job is not finished,' Texas A&M freshman Caden Sorrell is locked in ahead of CWS finals

June 15, 2024; Omaha, Nebraska; Texas A&M Aggies left fielder Caden Sorrell (13) attempts a diving catch against the Florida Gators during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Freshman outfielder Caden Sorrell's 2-run homer on Wednesday night during a 5-0 victory versus SEC foe Florida propelled Texas A&M to its first appearance in the College World Series finals.

"It's definitely an amazing feeling. I remember coming to these games when I was like 10-years-old and always wanting to be a part of this," Sorell said postgame. "So finally being here and making it this far is an amazing feeling, but obviously, the job is not finished yet."

The No. 3 Aggies face SEC rival Tennessee in a best of three set. The top seed Volunteers haven’t reached the CWS finals since 1951. First pitch on Saturday at Charles Schwab Field is at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The matchup is the eighth in championship history between two teams from the same conference and sixth from the SEC. For the fifth straight season, the baseball national champion is guaranteed to be from the SEC.

