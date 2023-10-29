'It's my job to figure it out': Mississippi State football coach Zach Arnett loss to Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — Mississippi State football coach Zach Arnett said he's taking the blame in the loss to Auburn on Saturday. His players say otherwise.

In a 27-13 loss, the Bulldogs (4-4, 1-4 SEC) suffered a significant tilt in their fourth SEC game. Case in point: not having both sides of the ball click. MSU gave up 24 points of Auburn's total 27 in the first half. MSU's offense scored 10 of its 13 points in the second half, while the defense only allowed three against the Tigers (3-2, 1-4).

"You ain't winning a football game playing a half of football," Arnett said. "I appreciate the guys' efforts in the second half, but I'm not particularly interested in moral victories. ... We've struggled to put a full game together all year which is my fault. You ain't gonna beat a good football team playing half football."

What's been restraining MSU from playing a fully complete game against talented teams? Arnett is still trying to piece it all together.

"It's my job to figure out," Arnett said. "In practice adjustments and all that (we) haven't seen to quite make it click. One side of the ball might play a more complete game for four quarters but the other side doesn't, or we don't as a team, but that's my job as head coach. So that's where the blame lies."

Meanwhile, the players had a different take.

"I feel like it's on us as players to do our job and do what we get coached to do," safety Marcus Banks said. "I have a lot of faith in Coach Arnett and Coach (Matt) Brock and all our coaches that put us in a great position. It just comes down to us as players to be able to make the play."

With issues coming on defense, letting deep passes down the field for completions and not stopping the run, to the offense that has only scored two touchdowns in two games — quarterback Mike Wright said that the players are the ones competing and need to put on a better performance on the field.

"I understand where our coach is coming from, but we're (the ones) playing," Wright said. "The players are out there playing. I mean, we take this loss as much as he takes it. I mean, I take it maybe even more than he takes it, just because I'm out there playing. I'm the one you know executing the plays."

There were some positives from Saturday's game with running backs Seth Davis and Jeffery Pittman combining for 113 yards on the ground. Zavion Thomas added 119 yards on nine receptions and scored MSU's only touchdown.

MSU without starting running back Jo'Quavious Marks and still without starting quarterback Will Rogers, knew it had chances to execute and win, but squandered missed opportunities in the red zone.

"I think we ran the ball pretty good against a front and a scheme that's got plenty of guys to stop the run," Arnett said. "... I thought we did some really good things like that. There's some really well designed runs in there. I was I was pretty pleased with the offense game plan to be honest with you.

"You have to find a way to create space (on offense) and Zavion did a nice job. ... He was the most explosive player out there today and we need continue to find was to get him as many touches as we can the rest of the year."

Whether MSU's players put the blame on themselves or Arnett taking full accountability, MSU has to start clicking on both ends. With four games left on schedule there is no better time to start figuring that out now.

"We won't dwell on it (the loss)," Wright said. "I mean, we're not going to hang our hands low. I mean, there's still some positive stuff out there that we can build upon and we'll build on the positives and eliminate the negatives."

Michael Chavez covers high school sports, among others, for the Clarion-Ledger. Email him at mchavez@gannett.com or reach out to him on X, formerly Twitter @MikeSChavez.

