Job to be the Bills’ new returner looks wide open

The Buffalo Bills have one positional battle that has recently become wide open.

Replacing Tremaine Edmunds and the starting cornerback spot opposite of Tre’Davious White are noted. But another to keep an eye on as training camp unfolds is the kick return job after the season-ending injury to Nyheim Hines.

It’s anyone’s ball game as of now.

As recently as Sunday, four players were lined up there at Bills training camp. Nearly all of them are new faces.

The one who isn’t is Khalil Shakir. The 2022 fifth-round pick that Buffalo traded up for could be poised to have a much larger role on the Bills in 2023 depending on how training camp goes. He’s also factoring into the slot receiver discussion, but regarding returner, Shakir had his name mentioned.

Bills special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley said via video conference that Shakir and Deonte Harty are two players that will factor in there.

Harty signed in Buffalo this offseason and Smiley likes his experience.

“His comfort level at that position is definitely a benefit,” Smiley said.

Don’t sleep on even newer players, either.

Darrynton Evans was the running back signed to take Hines’ roster spot and he profiles as another versatile piece like Hines. In addition, Andy Isabella, who was participating in his first practice with the Bills on Sunday was also catching punts at practice.

On the latter, head coach Sean McDermott said via video conference that the speed Isabella brings to the table is of interest. At the NFL combine, Isabella ran a blistering 4.31 40-yard dash time.

As training camp rolls on, the numbers will likely be whittled down. For now, it’s an open opportunity for all.

Kick returner action at Bills camp can be found via the Batavia Daily News clip below:

One of the least talked about positional battles at Bills training camp has been at punt returner, where Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir, along with recent signings Andy Isabella and Darrynton Evans rotated today. pic.twitter.com/PkBuJH79Q4 — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) July 30, 2023

Bills Wire will continue to bring updates out of training camp throughout the summer.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire