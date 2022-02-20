Joaquin Niemann holds on after dominant start to win Genesis Invitational

Joaquin Niemann picked up his second career Tour win on Sunday at the Genesis Invitational. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Joaquin Niemann’s final round at Riviera Country Club on Sunday wasn’t outstanding by any means.

But after what he accomplished in the earlier rounds, it didn’t need to be.

Niemann, who set multiple tournament scoring records throughout the week, cruised to a win on Sunday at the Genesis Invitational.

The 23-year-old, who is now the second-youngest winner in Genesis Invitational history and the first wire-to-wire winner in more than 50 years, finished with an even-par 71 on Sunday to hold at 19-under on the week.

“This weekend, it took me forever. It felt like a month,” Niemann said from the green. “I’m so happy it’s finally done.”

The win marked Niemann’s second on Tour so far in his career, following his inaugural victory at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in 2019. He had 13 finishes inside the top 25 last season, and now has three top-5 finishes so far this season. He finished T6 at the Farmers Insurance Open in January, his last Tour appearance.

Joaquin Niemann rolls through Riviera

Niemann opened his week in Southern California with a pair of 63s, which gave him a two shot lead heading into the weekend and set a new 36-hole tournament record.

He then entered Sunday with a three-shot lead over Cameron Young after posting a 3-under 68 on Saturday — which could have been lower had he not bogeyed twice in his final seven holes. Those slips, though, were offset by an eagle at the par-4 10th and still didn’t stop him from claiming the 54-hole tournament scoring record.

No signs of slowing down.@JoacoNiemann eagles the par-4 10th. pic.twitter.com/XBLesA7RRn — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 19, 2022

By Sunday, all he had to do was hang on.

Niemann made par on his first six holes of the day, and then offset a late bogey with a birdie to end his front nine at even par while still holding a three shot lead. Then at the par-5 11th, Niemann chipped in for eagle to briefly push his lead to six.

It looked good all the way. 👏@JoacoNiemann chips in on No. 11 for his third eagle of the week.



He leads by SIX. pic.twitter.com/W1ncxPIisq — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 20, 2022

That massive lead didn’t hold, and Niemann made back-to-back bogeys a few holes later while Cameron Young chipped in — which suddenly brought Young within two shots with only three holes to go.

Cameron Young said PUT ME DOWN FOR A 3 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rUqy1mIq2B — GOLF on CBS ⛳ (@GOLFonCBS) February 20, 2022

That was as close as anybody got. Niemann made par on his final two holes to close out the day and kept both Young and Collin Morikawa — who climbed right into the mix after starting the day eight shots back — at bay to claim the two-shot win.

Morikawa finished in a tie for second with Young with his final-round 65, thanks to a pair of birdies and an eagle on the back side. Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland finished in a tie for fourth at 14-under on the week, and Justin Thomas finished alone in sixth at 13-under.

“This has got to be one of the toughest courses we ever play during the year,” Niemann said on the green. “Obviously I surprised myself with how good I played. After the first two days, on the weekend I just talked to myself like, ‘All right, we’ve got to finish this, stay focused.’ We did it pretty good, so I’m pretty happy.”