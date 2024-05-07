Joaquin Buckley vs. Nursulton Ruziboev: Odds and what to know ahead of UFC on ESPN 56 co-headliner

Joaquin Buckley and Nursulton Ruziboev will throw down in a welterweight clash in the UFC on ESPN 56 co-main event.

Joaquin Buckley vs. Nursulton Ruziboev preview

After losing back-to-back fights at middleweight, Buckley (18-6 MMA, 8-4 UFC) is on a roll at welterweight where he’s won three fights in a row. That includes the biggest win of his career as he most recently TKO’d perennial contender Vicente Luque in March.

Ruziboev (34-8-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC) is off to a solid start in the UFC, victorious in his first two promotional appearances as part of a 10-fight overall winning streak. His first two UFC wins have been by knockout and TKO.

Joaquin Buckley vs. Nursulton Ruziboev odds

With fight week upon us, Ruziboev is just a slight -135 favorite while Lewis checks in as a tiny +105 underdog, according to DraftKings.

How to watch Joaquin Buckley vs. Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC on ESPN 56

When: Saturday, May 11, 2024

Where: Enterprise Center, St. Louis

Broadcast/streaming: ESPN/ESPN+

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 56.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie