Joao Neves rejects new contract offer from SL Benfica amid rumours of Manchester United move



The manager’s future at Manchester United is still not clear and there is no longer any timeline that can be trusted.

In the meantime, United need to be careful that dithering on Erik ten Hag doesn’t leave them behind in the fast-moving transfer window.

They have already lost Tosin Adarabioyo to Chelsea and recent reports claim that Michael Olise is inching closer to Chelsea.

Perhaps then, it is understandable that United have committed to at least one player they want to see at Old Trafford next season regardless of manager.

SL Benfica’s Joao Neves has long been tipped as United’s choice to replace Casemiro at the base of midfield.

Alongside Sporting Lisbon’s Morten Hjulmand, he has been the fan-favourite choice but the price tag has proved to be restrictive.

The player apparently has a €120 million release clause and Benfica are determined to stick to their guns, knowing how much interest Neves is generating in the market.

Neves himself, meanwhile, looks like he is doing his best to make things easier for any interested parties.

Portuguese outlet Record reports that he has rejected Benfica’s offer of a new contract which could have maybe increased his release clause further.

However, Neves, aware that it could price him out of the market entirely, has dismissed the offer out of hand.

In doing so, he has made it clear that this summer when he believes he is ready to take the next step in his career.

It remains to be seen whether it is at United or somewhere else but for a club that was burned by Frenkie de Jong despite negotiating for him all summer, Neves’ admission of interest will be a huge boost.

Now to get the structure and the manager settled to make it easier for themselves in convincing Neves of this project!

Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



