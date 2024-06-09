Joao Felix unmoved over Barcelona stay

Joao Felix has reiterated his desire to stay at Barcelona next season.

Barcelona completed a double swoop for Felix and his Portugese teammate Joao Cancelo in the final hours of last summer’s transfer window.

Despite Barcelona’s ongoing financial issues, the club are working on a joint move to keep the pair in Catalonia, for at least another 12 months.

No firm call is expected to be made on either player until after Euro 2024 with Portugal tipped to go deep into the tournament knockouts.

Felix’s public statements of adoration for Barcelona have moved him further away from a permanent return to parent club Atletico Madrid in the weeks ahead.

Goals against Los Rojiblancos, and criticism of them, has deepened the divide and a recall would only make an uneasy truce.

Felix has been speaking about his future, during his time in the Portugal camp, and he is clear that he does not want to remain in Madrid.

“Stay at Barca? I am on loan and it doesn’t depend on me. If it depended on me, I have already said it, I love Barca, it has always been the club of my childhood and I want to stay”, he said.

🚨 Joao Felix insists 'nothing has changed' and he wants to stay at Barcelona https://t.co/JcUAZhhSgM — Football España (@footballespana_) June 9, 2024

Portugal kick off their Euro 2024 campaign against Czechia on June 18 in Group B.