Joao Felix offers update on Barcelona future ahead of loan expiry

Joao Felix has reiterated his desire to remain with Barcelona beyond the expiry of his loan from Atletico Madrid.

Having fallen out with Atletico manager Diego Simeone, Felix spent the second half of last season on loan with Chelsea before inking a temporary deal with Barcelona, who do not have the option to make the move permanent as part of the agreement.

As it stands, Felix is set to return to Atletico, where he still has five years left to run on his contract, but the Portugal international has made it clear he wants to extend his time in Catalonia.

"My plan is clear, I love Barcelona and I want and hope to stay," he told Nude Project. "I am on loan. It does not depend on me.

"It depends on several factors. Let's see what happens. I promise I do not know."

Felix went on to admit that Xavi's management style resonated more with him that that of Atletico boss Simeone.

"I think that Xavi gets closer to people, he comes across more human, let's say," Felix explained. "He cares a little more about the players. Xavi handles the issue of getting closer to people better."

Should Felix return to Atletico this summer, he faces a reunion with Simeone as Atletico president Enrique Cerezo confirmed to UnoTV that the current manager isn't going anywhere this summer and "can stay another five years" if he wants to.

MARCA state that new Barca manager Hansi Flick has asked the club to retain Felix's services for the coming season, but doing so is complicated by the club's financial struggles and Atletico's desire to recover some of the €126m they paid to sign him from Benfica in 2019.

Ask asking price of €100m was set last summer but Mundo Deportivo state Atletico would now accept a fee closer to €60m.