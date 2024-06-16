Joao Felix offered shock Turkey transfer option

Joao Felix looks increasingly likely to move on from Atletico Madrid this summer.

The Portuguese international impressed in patches on loan at Barcelona last season but his future remains unresolved.

Felix has clearly stated his desire to stay in Catalonia, but finances are the crucial factor in any decision, with Barcelona only able to afford another loan.

Atletico Madrid are unlikely to accept that, but they could be open to it, if a mandatory purchase clause is included in 2025.

With the situation still evolving, Atletico Madrid will consider any realistic offers, and Turkish giants Fenerbahce are monitoring his situation.

As per reports from Diario Sport, his agent Jorge Mendes has spoken to new Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho at Euro 2024, over a possible transfer deal.

A move to Turkey remains unlikely at this stage for the 24-year-old, but if his chance to return to Barcelona is removed, he could consider a change from Spanish football for next season.